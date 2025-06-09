Niherst launches 2025 Teach ME Teachers’ competition

Nelson Street Boys' RC students. - File photo Ayanna Kinsale

The National Institute of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (Niherst) is inviting all registered primary school teachers and secondary school STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) teachers across Trinidad and Tobago to participate in the 2025 Teach ME Teachers’ Virtual Curriculum Competition.

In a release Niherst said the competition is part of it Teach ME (Increasing Teachers’ Confidence for My Education) project, which is designed to equip educators with the tools to integrate science, technology, and innovation into their classrooms and develop their teaching, digital, and presentation skills through the creative use of multimedia and digital content.

Upon completion of mandatory tutoring sessions, participants are required to submit, for judging, short, original video lessons aligned with the national curriculum.

Julie David, acting president of Niherst said, “Niherst is committed to building the capacity of our educators, empowering them to lead the charge in modern, creative, and digitally enriched learning environments.”

Winners will receive cash prizes, national recognition, and opportunities to have their content featured as part of Niherst’s educational resource offerings.

All entries will be assessed on innovation, alignment with the curriculum, content clarity, and overall presentation.

Teachers can register via the link: https://bit.ly/TeachME2025 on or before June 16.