Nicholas Pooran, 29, retires from international cricket

West Indies' Nicholas Pooran bats against Uganda during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, on June 8, 2024. (AP Photo) -

NICHOLAS Pooran, 29, has announced his retirement from international cricket.

Pooran, who recently asked for rest following the 2025 Indian Premier League, made the announcement on Instagram, on June 9.

"After much thought and reflection, I've decided to announce my retirement from international cricket," he said.

Pooran, one of the most destructive batsmen in world cricket, made his T20 debut for West Indies in 2016 and One-Day International debut in 2019.