Nicholas Pooran, 29, retires from international cricket
NICHOLAS Pooran, 29, has announced his retirement from international cricket.
Pooran, who recently asked for rest following the 2025 Indian Premier League, made the announcement on Instagram, on June 9.
"After much thought and reflection, I've decided to announce my retirement from international cricket," he said.
Pooran, one of the most destructive batsmen in world cricket, made his T20 debut for West Indies in 2016 and One-Day International debut in 2019.
Comments
"Nicholas Pooran, 29, retires from international cricket"