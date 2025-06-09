MSJ leader urges diplomatic fix to Trinidad and Tobago/Venezuela fallout

MSJ political leader David Abdulah. - File photo

Citing serious, concerning, and worrying developments in the relationship between TT and Venezuela, MSJ political leader David Abdulah has made recommendations aimed at maintaining regional peace through diplomatic relations.

He proposed appointing a special envoy—an emissary with experience and knowledge of the region—who can engage in what he described as a diplomatic initiative "of a slightly different form, not necessarily going through embassies."

"Someone who could then have a very open discussion with the authorities in Venezuela," he said.

Abdulah spoke at a press conference via Zoom on June 8 regarding statements made by Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and other officials, and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and other officials.

The war of words stemmed from allegations about a paramilitary group (Trinidadians included) entering Venezuela's territory via TT with a cache of weapons of war.

Persad-Bissessar responded that TT is standing with the US on its policies against the Maduro regime.

Abdulah said the approach by the TT government was not a well-advised one.

He added, "What ought to have happened was quiet backroom diplomacy after the first statement by Maduro. That could have simply been a reach-out through the diplomatic channels to try to ascertain what information and what the Venezuelan authorities have."

In addition to ensuring there is communication between both governments, Abdulah explained that the proposed special envoy could also determine the facts of the situation firsthand—by attending meetings and speaking with the person or people who are reportedly TT nationals, according to the Venezuelan government.

Once this is done, Abdulah believes that there will be no more speculation, ole talk, and confusion surrounding the situation.

He emphasised that the special envoy would be able to reestablish a process of normalcy between the neighbouring nations.

Abdulah also suggested that the TT government appoint, as a matter of urgency, an ambassador to Venezuela.

"Whether they (both governments) like each other or not is not the issue. There must be re-established, on the basis of international relations norms, mutual respect for the sovereignty of each nation, and noninterference in the internal affairs of each nation. Venezuela cannot interfere in our affairs, and we must not interfere in theirs," Abdulah said.

"Once that is done, we can then further address issues of mutual interest because there are fundamental issues of mutual interest between TT and Venezuela. One is with respect to national security."

Abdulah highlighted the need for people to avoid being caught in the geopolitics and the objective of the US, which he said is to impose its hegemony, including the use of sanctions to effect regime change.

"We in TT have to be aware of the geopolitics and be aware that there are major conflicts between the US and Venezuela. The US is seeking to impose its hegemony on this region, as it has done for many years," Abdulah said.

"Colombia has often been seen as one of the staging points to undermine, destabilise, and perhaps effect regime change in Venezuela. The US has many military bases in Colombia."