Motorcyclist dies in crash on Point Fortin Highway

Mechanic Kenzie Blondell, 34, of Charles Street, La Romaine died in a motorcycle crash on the night of June 8, while riding along the Archibald De Leon Highway in Point Fortin.

A 52-year-old witness of New Grant told investigators he and Blondell were riding their motorcycles near the Vance River overpass when the incident happened.

He told police Blondell was on his blue Suzuki 600 motorcycle and attempted to merge onto the overpass entrance in front of a silver Honda Civic when he lost control of the bike and crashed into the concrete barriers, around 7.30 pm.

Blondell was taken to the Point Fortin Hospital and was pronounced dead about an hour later. Investigations are continuing.