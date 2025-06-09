Late glitch affects scoreboard in Trinidad and Tobago World Cup qualifier

Fans of the Soca Warriors show their support in a Fifa World Cup qualifier against St Kitts and Nevis at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, on June 6. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

The 20,000 spectators that showed up on June 6 to witness the men's senior football match between TT and St Kitts and Nevis in a Fifa World Cup qualifier at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, did not have the benefit of replays because of a technical issue with the scoreboard an one hour and 30 minutes before kick-off.

The CEO of the Sport Company of TT Jason Williams confirmed there was an issue. He told Newsday, “The scoreboard worked up to the morning (of the match) when it was tested again and only when it was being restarted around 6 pm or so before the game we encountered some issues, so there seems to be a technical issue that we will address.” No timeline was given by the SporTT to fix the issue.

Several attendees of the match were also vocal at the game and on social media about the poor seating arrangements by the organisers. Some spectators were made to stand or sit in the aisle to view the match in the covered section despite having a legitimate ticket.