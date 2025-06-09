I'deffect Academy launches personal-development webinar series

Students of Brazil Secondary School gathered in the school's auditorium, Arena Road, Talparo, in June 2023. - File photo

AS students across Trinidad and Tobago begin preparations for the CSEC 2026 exams, I'deffect Academy is delivering more than academic lessons.

The digitally-enabled tutoring service is rolling out a powerful series of personal development webinars designed to build confidence, boost academic performance, and equip students with essential life skills for long-term success.

Shiva Ramsingh, CEO of I'deffect Academy said the webinar series is part of its signature July to August vacation classes, where students not only benefit from online tutoring and personalised performance dashboards, but now also receive support in areas like mental well-being, time management, and digital safety.

“These webinars aren’t only feel-good add-ons. They are part of our belief that success in exams, and in life, is built on more than books. When students learn how to set goals, manage stress, eat right, and stay safe online, they are empowered to take ownership of their learning and well-being.”

The Life Mission and Vision In session helps students explore their core values, define what a meaningful life looks like to them, and craft a personal mission statement aligned to their academic and life goals. "The webinar helps students connect daily habits with long-term aspirations, encouraging a purpose-driven mindset from an early age," Ramsingh said.

In the Exam Preparation session, participants learn how to develop personalised study plans using proven techniques and active recall. "The session also trains students on how to interpret performance dashboards to identify strengths and weaknesses, and prepare smarter, not harder, for CSEC success."

Webinar three focuses on mental health and well-being, and students are taught how to recognise stress and burnout, practise mindfulness, and create self-care routines to maintain balance during exam season. "The webinar includes practical coping strategies and information on accessing mental health resources both online and offline."

The fourth session focusses on nutrition and fitness, with a focus on holistic health. "This session teaches students how diet, hydration, and simple exercise routines impact cognitive performance and mood. Participants walk away with practical meal planning tips and personalised lifestyle changes to enhance energy and focus."

The fifth webinar looks at online safety. "Digital life is now academic life, and this session equips students with tools to navigate it safely. Students learn how to identify online threats, manage privacy settings, and respond to cyberbullying, while creating their own online safety checklist."

Ramsingh said parents and students of the academy have already seen strong student engagement through webinars held earlier this year, in which over 70 students have benefited from sessions focused on emerging industries such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, sustainability, and the music industry.

For more information or to register for the July-August vacation programme, visit https://academy.ideffect.com or email academy@ideffect.com