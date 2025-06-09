Good people at work in Trinidad and Tobago

THE EDITOR: There are many good people in TT who are at work every day fulfilling their responsibilities and living normal life without any involvement of fanfare or boast.

In my view this is part of the character make-up of people of this nation, reflecting innate qualities of goodwill, dedication and resilience. One thing this tells us is how cruel and destructive it is that people get forced into the public vision by so much negative and disturbing incidence.

Another thing it tells us is that the idea constantly touted and pressed by some politicians and businessmen, that something is always missing and has to be put into place, can be wrong-headed and can drive a misplaced sense improvement.

There used to be a wooden utility pole on Prince Street, Port of Spain, on the south sidewalk about 60 feet east of the Frederick Street corner. It had multiple wirings like cable and internet, etc attached to it at the top, but it was severely cracked at the base and swaying in the wind.

Around the top area either side were electrical connectors and running T&TEC wires; and it was my initial impression that there were electrical connections also hooked on the pole that were not supposed to be there. It was a clear danger to the public, to adjacent structures and to vehicles.

I wrote to the city engineer, T&TEC and Kent House Engineering about it and it was determined very soon after following a visit by T&TEC that it was a TSTT pole. I was given verbal assurances that there were no electrical connectors found on the pole.

The pole was eventually removed on the day before the general election. It appears that even though it would have made no difference to the outcome of the election, those good citizens I am telling you about had it earmarked to be removed at the first opportunity.

I feel I can’t say enough good things about that. Well done! I wish to convey thanks and appreciation and express my sense of high commendation on those involved. I noticed on election day what they had done.

E GALY

via e-mail