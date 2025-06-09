Fifa 2026 World Cup travel packages on offer for local fans

Delano Rauseo, is one of the figureheads behind the Fifa World Cup package for the the big kick-off in 2026. Photo courtesy The Black Tree Investments -

Through the joint efforts of Black Tree Investments and Pass the Passport 868, local fans will have the opportunity to secure travel packages for the 2026 Fifa World Cup which will be held across Canada, Mexico and the US from June 11-July 16 next year.

With coach Dwight Yorke's Soca Warriors team still trying to keep their own World Cup dreams alive as they aim to reach the final round of Concacaf qualifying, Black Tree Investments and Pass the Passport believe they have come up with a package which can entice supporters to live their World Cup dream. The package offer will cover the June 20-27 period at the World Cup, which includes three possible match dates for fans to choose from. The package has been curated with two match tickets at $2,500 per match, while the overall package is priced at $15,000 and covers eight days and seven nights.

Black Tree Investments owner Delano Rauseo said the package is much more than attending the World Cup matches, though, and he believes the package will appease to people who love to travel the world and experience new cultures.

"Black Tree is a financial services business...its purpose is to basically be a middleman to acquire the things that are important to you, whether it's a home, vehicle, or travelling in style." Rauseo said, via a June 3 Black Tree Investments media release.

"No one else is offering this service. We decided to launch it with the World Cup because it's a big event that people will be attracted to. It was the perfect opportunity to launch a new service like this."

With the package set to cater to 30 people, Rauseo said over 100 people have expressed interest in the offer thus far. However, he said no one has stepped forward to put pen to paper to sign up thus far. He explained that a three-year globe-trotting travel fund will also be set up to assist people who sign up to this initial package, and they will be able to make monthly payments towards the 2026 World Cup package in the first instance.

The deadline for accessing the World Cup packages will be at the end of this month.

The travel aspect of the service is the brainchild of Pass the Passport 868 owner Zico Estrada, who started the company after covid19.

"I realised that people were wary of travel because of the safety of it...and you know there were a lot of scammers where people were taking deposits and not showing up with legitimate packages for people," Estrada said.

"So, I started to do guided trips; not just taking people's money...it would have been me planning trips and going with them to create a personalised experience."

If tickets to the World Cup matches cannot be secured, Estrada and Rauseo assured that alternatives will be put in place to procure access to viewing parties, bar crawls, as well as currency exchange and football memorabilia, or an alternate 2026 trip."

Rauseo can be reached at 714-4866 for more details on the World Cup package offers.