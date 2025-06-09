Dwayne Roach, Sjaelan Evans claim Rainbow Cup titles

Triathlete Liam D'Abadie -

Dwayne Roach and Sjaelan Evans were the top finishers in the standard distance at the 19th Annual Rainbow Cup International Triathlon, held at Courland Bay, Heritage Park (Turtle Beach), Tobago, on June 7.

Roach, more known for his distance running rather than triathlons, stopped the clock in two hours, 29 minutes and 17 seconds (2:29:17) to claim gold in the standard distance category, which required athletes to complete a 1.5K swim, 40K bike ride and a 10K run. Marlon Scott was second almost 20 minutes later in 2:48:38, Oleg Rakitin grabbed the bronze medal in 2:57:25 and Vincent Tardieu was fourth (3:00:03).

Evans was the first woman to cross the line in 3:16:46 and she was followed by Petronilla Raymond (3:51:40) in second and third was Chinara Griffith (4:38:25).

Liam D’Abadie, 17, snatched the top spot in the sprint category (750m swim, 20K bike, 5K run). The teenager crossed the finish line in 1:04:13. Tristan Scott secured the silver medal in 1:12:46 and third was Dante Pichery (1:15:54). Angela Bayne topped the women's field, completing the race in 1:26:37. Riley Field (1:29:02) was second and third was Arya Siewrattan (1:31:46).

Jeremy Samaroo, 15, was the overall winner in the 5K run in an impressive time of 17:52. Raheem Modese was a close second place in 18:02, who needed a last-ditch effort to hold off Kayden Siewrattan for the bronze medal (18:06). Kenya Muir, 13, was the best among the women on the day winning in 26:46. Fellow upcoming runner Serenity Nancis was second in 27:49 and the bronze medallist was Darielle Persad (28:26).