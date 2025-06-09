CWI thanks Pooran for 'outstanding contributions'

Nicholas Pooran, left, receives his West Indies cap from teammate Chris Gayle. - CWI

Cricket West Indies has thanked Nicholas Pooran for his "outstanding contributions" to West Indies cricket. Pooran, 29, shocked the region by announcing his retirement from West Indies cricket on June 9, nine years since making his debut for the regional side.

In a media release, CWI described Pooran, a former West Indies captain, as "a world-class player and a game changer."

CWI added, "Nicholas leaves the game as the most capped West Indian in T20 Internationals with 106 matches and the leading T20I run-scorer with 2,275 runs. His performances on the field and influence within the team have made a lasting impact on West Indies cricket.

"We salute his achievements and thank him for the moments he has given fans across the region and beyond. We wish him all the very best in the next phase of his journey."

Pooran was recently named Wisden T20 Cricketer of the Year after a stellar performance with the bat in 2024. He had a record-breaking year averaging over 40 while lashing 2,331 runs. The previous record was 2,036 runs scored by Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan in 2021.

The left-hander also smashed the record for most sixes in a calendar year in T20 matches, with 139 maximums, bettering Chris Gayle's 135 in 2015.