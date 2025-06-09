CPL ticket pre-sale for Visa cardholders on June 10

Nicholas Pooran of Trinbago Knight Riders bats during the Men's 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. - Photo courtesy CPL T20

CRICKET fans throughout the world can book their seats for the 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL), scheduled for August 14-September 21, as it launches an exclusive Visa ticket pre-sale window for the 2025 playoffs and final.

Starting at 9 am on June 10, Visa cardholders will have exclusive access to purchase tickets by visiting www.cplt20.com. This pre-sale window will remain open until 5pm on June 13.

Following the Visa pre-sale, a limited allocation of tickets for the playoffs and final will become available to all cardholders from June 14-16, ahead of general ticket sales.

General sales for all 2025 CPL matches will officially open on June 17 through the CPL website, including tickets for the playoffs and final. Tickets will be available for games hosted across the six host nations: Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The season kicks off with the opening clash featuring St Kitts and Nevis Patriots taking on the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons at the Warner Park, St Kitts. The tournament will culminate in a grand finale at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, on September 21.

Pete Russell, CEO of the Republic Bank CPL, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming tournament.

He said, “The interest in CPL continues to grow, and we’re thrilled to partner with Visa to provide their customers early access to tickets for the CPL finals. We anticipate another thrilling season in 2025, beginning with the excitement in St Kitts and Nevis and Antigua and Barbuda. With even greater demand expected for the final in Guyana, we’re confident this tournament will deliver an unforgettable conclusion on September 21.”

​​Jorge Salum, Country Manager, Visa Southern Caribbean markets, said: “At Visa, we're thrilled to offer cricket enthusiasts an exclusive first opportunity to secure their seats for the highly anticipated 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League playoffs and final. Visa cardholders can take advantage of this special pre-sale and be part of the region's most exciting cricketing event. This initiative underscores our commitment to enhancing the fan experience and providing unparalleled access to the sport's most passionate supporters."

For more information and to secure your tickets, visit www.cplt20.com.