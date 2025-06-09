CoP: Stricter controls to reduce police-marked ammo at crime scenes

Acting Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Acting Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin says increased auditing and stronger systems are leading to a reduction in the number of bullets with police markings being found at crime scenes.

On June 6, while investigating a murder in Petit Valley, police found three spent shells marked "TTPS." On June 2, two spent 9mm shells with similar markings were found at the scene of a murder in Edinburgh 500, Chaguanas.

Contacted for comment, Benjamin did not dispute the information but said there has been a “tremendous reduction” in these types of finds.

He said this improvement was the result of changes to the policies and systems within the police service, particularly regarding the disbursement of ammunition.

“Especially where training is concerned, we have put a system in place to ensure that all rounds are accounted for by the firearm section involved in the training wing.

We also ensure that all rounds are accounted for in police stations,” he said.

Benjamin believes any rounds with TTPS markings now being found at crime scenes are from older stock that had previously made its way into criminal hands.

“The fact that we're still seeing it means there might still be some out there from before we put these new measures in place.”

He added that this will not deter the police from taking further steps to minimise such occurrences.

“We are going to continue to work and see how we can strengthen the system we’ve put in place.

We believe it’s going to help us tremendously, to the point where eventually we won’t see any of those rounds at all.”

Insisting that all training rounds are now strictly accounted for, Benjamin said he will continue to order audits of the police service's ammunition stocks.

He admitted he was concerned, but noted that, “compared to how it used to be in the past,” the recent changes are having an effect.

“I think the system in the past had some loopholes, and what we’re doing now is identifying and closing those gaps.

"If you have strong systems, it’s going to lead to a greater number of people upholding those systems.”

When asked whether the previous system was weak, Benjamin said it was not, but some criminal elements had found ways to exploit it over time.

“As a system continues, you're able to see its flaws. That’s why whenever we implement strategies, we constantly assess them.

When we see flaws, we make the necessary adjustments and try to improve.”

He added that the police service is also being guided by international standards as it develops better systems to combat issues like these.

“We also look at best practices to see if other places have systems that are better, and we try to adopt those systems where we believe they could work for us here in TT.”

According to reports, the three spent shells marked "TTPS, were found by crime scene investigators while processing the scene at Camerone Road, Petit Valley, where a man was found dead in his car early on June 7.

Officers of the West End police station were on patrol when they a passerby alerted them to a shooting at about 7.30 am.

The officers went to the location where they found a beige Mitsubishi Lancer partially off the road, near a house.

Inside the car was a man in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound to the head. The district medical officer visisted the scene and ordered the body removed for a post-mortem at the Forensic Science Centre.Investigations continue.