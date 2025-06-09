Bain does the double at Lease

Trinidad and Tobago junior tennis player Makeda Bain. - File Photo

Makeda Bain was unstoppable, winning the double at the Lease Operators Ltd Junior Tennis tournament, being contested at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua, on June 8.

The top-ranked Bain won the girls singles 14-and-under against third-seeded Cherdine Sylvester 6-1, 6-1 to capture the title. In the semis, Bain defeated Suri Ramcharan 6-2, 6-1 while Sylvester got the better of the higher-ranked Cyra Ramcharan 6-1, 6-1.

In the boys equivalent, Christopher Khan won comfortably against Jacob Jacelon 6-1, 6-2 in the final. In the semis, fifth-seeded Jacelon defeated Oliver Harragin 6-3, 6-1 and Khan got past third-seeded Novak Malcom 6-4, 6-1.

Bain ousted Madison Khan in the girls singles 16-and-under final, winning impressively 6-1, 6-2. Bain booked her spot in the final when she swept Cyra 6-0, 6-2 while Khan stopped Lilly Mohammed 6-4, 6-3.

Top-ranked Josiah Hills trumped fifth-seeded Jacelon 6-2, 6-0 in the final of the boys singles 16-and-under category. In the semis, Hills blanked third-seeded Jovan Garibana 6-4, 6-2 while Jacelon edged Harragin 7-6, 6-4 in the other match.

In the senior girls doubles semis, Karissa and Lilly Mohammed teamed up to defeat Larua-li Maillard and Zhara Shamsi 7-6, 6-1. Bain partnered with Madison to brush aside Cyra and Suri Ramcharan 6-0, 6-0.

In the senior boys doubles semifinals, Hills and Jacelon will have to play Jack Brown and Jaysean Wells. In the other semis, Jovan Garibana and Jaiden Gormandy will battle Harrigan and Christopher.

In the closing stages of play on June 8, Bain won a third title as she won the senior girls doubles crown with Madison. The pair defeated the Mohammed duo 6-4, 6-3.