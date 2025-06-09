Advancing MSME development in Trinidad and Tobago — A case for leveraging local government

THE EDITOR: The entrepreneurial spirit in TT is strong with the number of entrepreneurs, including artisans, increasing in every municipality, particularly noticeable post-covid19 pandemic.

These entrepreneurs are generally characterised as predominantly women operating in the informal sector; generating income to supplement their household income. They are supported by family and friends who lend their services to the business, with limited investment, innovation, and risk-taking.

Challenges faced by MSMEs

Entrepreneurs require a wide range of skills to help their businesses succeed, from business planning and management to product development. However, MSMEs (micro, small, and medium enterprises) in TT continue to face the following challenges:

Formalisation of a business: The processes of registering a business and opening a bank account are tedious.

Access to information/capacity-building: Financial literacy, including basic bookkeeping, accounting, and tax compliance, while offered at a national level, still appear to not reach the municipal level, and costs associated with a number of offerings act as a hindrance. Capacity-building for product development and market expansion also share a similar fate.

Access to mentorship and networking: Support given to MSMEs to develop the entrepreneurial mind-set and spirit, build resilience, and facilitate the exchange of best-practices and shared experiences, including lessons learnt, are limited.

Funding: Perhaps the greatest hurdle – loan and grant facilities to support business development and expansion that take into consideration the unique nature of MSMEs are limited.

Leveraging local govt in advancing MSME development

Local government is at the heart of governance because it is the closest to the people, in this case the MSMEs. Interventions that help MSMEs to have the desired positive impact on the national economy must be accompanied by a local government agenda, as local government provides the avenue to meaningfully connect services to MSMEs. There is also significant scope to develop and support social enterprises at the community level through local government.

This can be achieved by focusing on local economic development (LED) – the process of forming strategic partnerships between public and private sectors and civil society to create an enabling environment that sustainably stimulates the local economy, thereby creating jobs, retaining existing and expanding markets, and generating income, all towards improving the quality of life for the citizens of a locality.

Local economic development came to the spotlight in 2012 with the Caribbean Local Economic Development (Cariled) project. This six-year, multimillion-dollar project was funded by the Canadian International Development Agency and implemented by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, in partnership with the Caribbean Forum of Local Government Ministers, the Caribbean Association of Local Government Authorities and the Commonwealth Local Government Forum in several Caribbean countries, including TT.

Cariled brought local governments to the forefront as active participants in stimulating economic growth, creating jobs and developing the business sector in their localities.

Upon the expiration of the project, several municipalities in Trinidad continued with the LED agenda, including the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo and Sangre Grande Regional Corporations. By mid-2023, all municipalities through local government began to pursue an LED agenda, albeit to varying degrees.

Many LED units at the municipal level have been working diligently to collaborate with strategic partners in the public and private sectors and in civil society to support MSMEs, including facilitating capacity-building sessions for MSMEs across several sectors, for example tourism, manufacturing and agriculture, with tremendous positive impact.

However, public awareness of LED initiatives in the various municipalities needs to be improved. Resources need to be allocated to ensure LED units are appropriately staffed and that funding is available to drive LED. Also, relationships must be formalised with stakeholders from ministries, departments, state agencies and the private sector, such as business chambers, to connect services to MSMEs.

A national framework for local economic development through local government is, therefore, needed. This ought to outline the current challenges, policy position, strategies to be adopted, the implementation approach, institutional arrangements, and funding required to drive LED.

As the nation recalibrates post-election, there is significant opportunity to reopen the discourse on how we treat with the entrepreneurship sector. The case for leveraging local government as a key stakeholder in advancing MSME development is strong.

Any call to action ought not to overlook the contributions of local government to MSME development, as therein lies an opportunity to leverage the proximate relationship between local government and MSMEs, through LED units, in supporting the entrepreneurship sector as a significant driver of economic growth and development in TT.

DR SEEMA KADIR

via e-mail