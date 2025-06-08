Windies surrender T20 series to England

England's Jos Buttler, left, stumps West Indies captain Shai Hope during the second T20 match at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol, England, on June 8. - AP PHOTO

BRISTOL: Tom Banton and Jacob Bethell produced a sublime display of power hitting to help England seal a series winning four-wicket victory over the West Indies in the second T20 here, on June 8.

With England requiring 76 runs from 39 balls, the two batters combined to blast 43 runs from two and a half overs to shift the momentum and carry their side past West Indies’ total of 196/6 to finish on 199/6 from 18.3 overs.

It gave England a 2-0 lead in the three-match series with the final match to be played in Southampton, on June 10.

Apart from opener Jamie Smith who made just four, the home side got solid contributions from the other top order batsmen, with Ben Duckett scoring 30 from 18 balls, Jos Buttler making 47 from 36 balls and captain Harry Brook 34 from 20 balls.

But when Chase claimed the wicket of Brook to leave England 126/4 in the 14th over, the required run rate had climbed to close to 13 runs an over.

However, new batsman Banton clobbered the first ball he faced from Chase over midwicket for six, and in the next over he hit spinner Gudakesh Motie for a four and a six off consecutive deliveries.

Bethell then got in on the act by hitting fast bowler Alzarri Joseph for three massive sixes in the 16th over, and even though Joseph got his revenge by having him caught off the last ball of the over for a whirlwind 26 off ten balls, England had brought the equation down to 28 from 24 balls.

Banton then batted sensibly to take England over the line, finishing unbeaten on 30 from 11 balls, before Brydon Carse ended the match with nine balls to spare by edging Jason Holder to third man for four.

Joseph was the West Indies’ best bowler with 2/45 from his four overs.

Earlier, the visitors slammed 75 runs from their last five overs on their way to posting a formidable total.

They started horribly when Evin Lewis was trapped lbw by pacer Luke Wood with the first ball of the match.

Johnson Charles and captain Shai Hope then added 90 runs for the second wicket in quick time, until Hope was stumped off the bowling of Adil Rashid, one run short of a well-deserved half century.

His dismissal, which left the Windies 90/2 in the 11th over, led to a lost in momentum and when Sherfane Rutherford and Charles, who made 47, were dismissed shortly after, the visitors had stuttered to 117/4 in the 16th over.

But Rovman Powell, who made 34 from 15 balls, hit spinner Liam Dawson for a six and three fours in the 17th over that yielded 20 runs and then Rashid was belted for five sixes in the 19th over by Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd that went for 31 runs.

Holder ended unbeaten on 29 from nine balls, while Shepherd scored 19 from 11.

Wood took 2/25 for the home side. CMC

Summarised scores:

WEST INDIES 196/6 (20 overs) (Shai Hope 49, Johnson Charles 48, Rovman Powell 34, Jason Holder 29 not out, Romario Shepherd 19; Luke Wood 2-25) vs ENGLAND 199/6 (18.3 overs) (Jos Buttler 47, Harry Brook 34, Ben Duckett 30, Jacob Bethell 26, Tom Banton 30 not out; Alzarri Joseph 2-49). England won by four wickets.