The LIFE Centre – a school grounded in love and inclusivity

From left, principal Faith-Anne Adams, Zayden Yearwood, eight, teacher Raenelle-Lee Harris-Neptune and Rebecca Peake celebrate the students’ success at making pizzas for their day of activities at the Learning Is For Everyone (LIFE) Centre on Cascade Road, Cascade on June 5, 2025 - Photos by Faith Ayoung

A SPACE where your child is being loved like you love them.

That’s how Faith-Anne Adams, principal at the LIFE (Learning Is for Everyone) Centre – a school for people with special needs – describes the institution.

In an interview with Newsday on June 4, she said, “Even though they may need lifelong support…They can feel that they have a sense of value and purpose and contribute in whatever way they can to the life that they live.”

The Cascade school celebrated its 25th year last October and Adams says they will continue to push for inclusion in TT.

On its website, it says the NGO offers special education to those diagnosed with autism and other neurodevelopmental diagnoses.

“Most of our students experience profound challenges with social communication and emotional regulation, and generally cannot cope in the traditional education setting or many of the educational settings that are available for special needs students.”

Adams said students there include those who need support for everyday things like brushing their teeth or combing their hair.

“...Or to just navigate social spaces.

“Some may have sensory challenges, so loud noises or smells might trigger them and they may get sensory overload…” she explained.

Their youngest student is eight and oldest, 37. There are currently 15 registered students.

She said inclusion has been a topic that has gained some momentum over the years in society.

However, “We don't really create opportunities for us to understand each other.

“The only way we can understand each other is if we actually exist in the same space and do things together there.

“So for our students, one of the things I would like to see is to create opportunities for general education students to come into our space and vice versa.”

Last Christmas, students from Trinity College and St Francois College helped achieve just that.

"We had a parents day. And so we had them and their parents come and spend time with us, because I feel like a lot of people don't fully understand neurotypical people.

She said the LIFE Centre is about “creating quality education opportunities for students who do not fit into the general education setting.

“So our goal is to create an educational space where students can come in and get the specific educational, what is the word, programmes that suit their needs so that they can develop and achieve their potential.”

She said even though some of them require lifelong assistance, “They deserve to feel and know that they have a sense of value and purpose and they can contribute in whatever way that they can to the life that they live.”

Since many of them need others to speak on their behalf, or even “tell them what they’re thinking,” according to Adams, being able to do certain things to feel a sense of independence is important.

“In addition to people with autism, we have those with Smith-Magenis Syndrome, which is a chromosomal disorder, and then you have Rett Syndrome, which is a neurodevelopmental disorder as well.”

She said in her observation and experience, things others may consider simple bring great joy to staff at the school.

“For example, yesterday we were celebrating one of our students. I was speaking to his teacher and she was like, ‘I was so excited because he asked for water. I didn’t know he could say that.’

“It’s those little things…”

She continued, “When we could see a child advocate for himself…identify new things, new letters…that makes you feel a sense of joy and a real achievement.”

The school also teaches life skills, she said, so there are areas such as a kitchen.

“One of the children was sitting at the counter in the kitchen and wanted the teacher and started calling his (the teacher’s) name. That was a big deal for us, too,” she said.

“It takes a lot of energy and effort. It takes a special type of person to deal with our students. And our teachers, they have what it takes.

And so they give of themselves and they work tirelessly.”

She said the teachers there are caring, empathic, patient and kind.

“They give everything and they do all they can to make the students feel loved and valued, important and significant.”

She said they do their best to understand all students so they can “be their voices and advocates.”

Parents have expressed confidence in the educators and their teaching methods, she said, as they believe the school has their children’s best interests in mind.

“It’s a partnership with us. These parents are looking for a place where their child could achieve as much as he/she can.

“They are very supportive, trust us, they have confidence in what we do.”

Asked what more can be done to boost inclusion towards people with special needs and disabilities, Adams said it is multifaceted.

“One of the challenges is to be able to distinguish the needs of individuals within this big group. The second challenge is to provide support that is tailored to these needs. And the third challenge is: How do we get people to acknowledge that whole (other) world that exists, and recognise that that world is a reality for people and a real space?

“Many times, people with disabilities are treated like a group of foreign entities. But people need to understand that these are real people, your neighbour, your cousin, your sister, your brother, somebody's cousin, somebody's sister, somebody's brother. These are real people with real needs. And I think until we come to that place that these people, that belong in, that's the most important thing, real people with real needs that belong in this world that we are living in.”

She shared a video with testimonials from parents of some of the students.

They said their children love the school and praised the teachers. One parent even said sometimes, she feels like checking if the teachers have wings because “they are like angels.”

The parents mention that the type of attention their children receive there is not easily found in the country.

As an NGO, in addition to school fees from students – which differ based on results of a means test –, they receive funding via a grant from the Ministry of Education, fundraising, scholarships and sponsorships.

The centre can be contacted at 621-3065.