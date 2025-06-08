Sizzla and friends Rise to the Occasion at One Love concert

Miguel "Sizzla Kalonji" Collins puts on a show for fans, at the One Love concert at SoundForge, Port of Spain, on June 7. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

THE One Love concert, headlined by the legendary Jamaican reggae artiste Miguel “Sizzla Kalonji” Collins took place at SoundForge, Port of Spain, on June 7.

Hundreds of fans came out to see the reggae icon in full action, as he delivered a spirited performance in his nearly two-hour set.

Other performers included Ian "Bunji Garlin" Alvarez, Marlon Asher, Jalifa, Black Loyalty, T’Jean, Jahllano, and Izzy Izrehl.

Photographer Daniel Prentice attended and took these images.