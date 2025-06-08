N Touch
Sizzla and friends Rise to the Occasion at One Love concert

Miguel
Miguel "Sizzla Kalonji" Collins puts on a show for fans, at the One Love concert at SoundForge, Port of Spain, on June 7. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

THE One Love concert, headlined by the legendary Jamaican reggae artiste Miguel “Sizzla Kalonji” Collins took place at SoundForge, Port of Spain, on June 7.

Hundreds of fans came out to see the reggae icon in full action, as he delivered a spirited performance in his nearly two-hour set.

Other performers included Ian "Bunji Garlin" Alvarez, Marlon Asher, Jalifa, Black Loyalty, T’Jean, Jahllano, and Izzy Izrehl.

Photographer Daniel Prentice attended and took these images.

Miguel "Sizzla Kalonji" Collins makes his way on stage at the One Love concert at SoundForge, Port of Spain, on June 7. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

Miguel "Sizzla Kalonji" Collins gives his audience what they came for at the One Love concert, SoundForge, Port of Spain, on June 7. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

Miguel "Sizzla Kalonji" Collins dances at the One Love Concert, at SoundForge, Port of Spain, on June 7. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

Miguel "Sizzla Kalonji" Collins and Ian "Bunji Garlin" Alvarez at the One Love Concert, at SoundForge, Port of Spain, on June 7. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

Ian "Bunji Garlin" Alvarez performs at the One Love concert at SoundForge, Port of Spain, on June 7. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

Fans couldn't get enough of the performances at the One Love concert at SoundForge, Port of Spain, on June 7. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

Miguel "Sizzla Kalonji" Collins incorporates the TT national instrument, the steelpan, in his performance at the One Love concert at SoundForge, Port of Spain, on June 7. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

Marlon Asher represents at the One Love concert, SoundForge, Port of Spain, on June 7. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

Jalifa takes her turn in the spotlight at the One Love Concert, Sound Forge, Port of Spain, on June 7. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

Black Loyalty gives a memorable performance at the One Love concert at SoundForge, Port of Spain, on June 7. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

Jahllano graces fans with his presence at the One Love concert, at SoundForge, Port of Spain, on June 7. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

T'Jean shows how it's done at the One Love concert at SoundForge, Port of Spain, on June 7. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

Izzy Izrehl performs at the One Love concert, at SoundForge, Port of Spain, on June 7. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

Revelation takes the spotlight at the One Love concert, SoundForge, Port of Spain, on June 7. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

