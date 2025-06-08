Multimedia
Sizzla and friends Rise to the Occasion at One Love concert
Newsday Reporter
THE One Love concert, headlined by the legendary Jamaican reggae artiste Miguel “Sizzla Kalonji” Collins took place at SoundForge, Port of Spain, on June 7.
Hundreds of fans came out to see the reggae icon in full action, as he delivered a spirited performance in his nearly two-hour set.
Other performers included Ian "Bunji Garlin" Alvarez, Marlon Asher, Jalifa, Black Loyalty, T’Jean, Jahllano, and Izzy Izrehl.
Photographer Daniel Prentice attended and took these images.
