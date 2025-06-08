Six shots for cutlass-wielding man in Caroni

A man who allegedly attacked police with a cutlass has been hospitalised after an officer shot him five times.

Around 8.53 pm on June 6, police responded to a report that a man on Hydraulic Road, Kelly Village, Caroni was pelting his neighbour’s house with missiles.

When police arrived, they interviewed a woman who directed them to the house she believed the missiles may have been thrown from.

They went to the house and while approaching, saw another item being thrown at the house they just left.

They identified themselves by shouting, “Police! Police!” while trying to enter the poorly lit yard, but someone began throwing missiles and glass bottles at the officer leading the group.

The officer who was almost hit by the bottle, tried to take cover when he saw a man with a cutlass in his hand approaching him.

He repeatedly warned the man to drop the weapon but the suspect continued moving towards him while swinging the cutlass in an aggressive manner and threatening him.

The officer, fearful for his life, fired six shots at the man who then fell to the ground.

Doctors at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, said the man was shot twice in his stomach, once in his left thigh, once in his left ankle and once in his left calf.

The suspect is alert and in a stable condition and remains under police guard at the hospital.