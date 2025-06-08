San Fernando launches first phase of Harris Promenade beautification project

San Fernando Mayor Robert Parris. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

SAN FERNANDO celebrated a major milestone on June 7 with the official opening of the new Fruit Court and Leather Craft Vending Area, the first phase of the Harris Promenade Beautification Project.

In a statement, the office of San Fernando Mayor Robert Parris said the project marks the start of a bold and forward-looking transformation of the city’s well-known public space.

“With a focus on heritage, safety, and family-centered development, the project sets the foundation for San Fernando’s broader commitment to becoming a child-friendly city,” the statement said.

“Strategically located at the historic site of San Fernando’s last train, the newly developed space offers a unique blend of tradition and innovation.”

Key features include a vibrant fruit court showcasing local produce and a dedicated leather craft vending zone that supports small entrepreneurs.

It also features an outdoor virtual museum where visitors can scan QR codes to explore the rich history and heritage of San Fernando.

The statement said the area is equipped with electricity, water, public washrooms and Wi-Fi access, providing comfort and accessibility for all.

“This project has been officially endorsed by the TT National Commission for UNESCO under the prestigious Memory of the World Programme, promoting reflection, peacebuilding, and inclusive education through cultural preservation,” the statement said.

“The virtual museum component invites both locals and tourists to rediscover San Fernando through a digital lens—merging education and innovation while fostering civic pride.”

The space is designed to encourage learning, leisure and community building, such as school tours and family visits.

“The beautification of Harris Promenade is not only an investment in infrastructure, but a commitment to memory, safety, entrepreneurship, and tourism development,” the statement said.

“It serves as a launching point for cultural engagement and a brighter future for all San Fernandians.”

The San Fernando City Corporation (SFCC) acknowledged the work of the people and organisations who contributed to this success.

These include Deborah Hutchinson of Inventions and Creativity Through the Arts (ICTA), musician Darren Sheppard, SFCC workers, UNESCO, Davidson Safety Garments Industrial Supplies Ltd, students, scouts, vendors, TECU Credit Union, Rattans Clothing Store and Blue Waters.

“Your unwavering commitment and hard work were instrumental in the successful transformation of Harris Promenade into a distinguished cultural and educational landmark,” the statement said.

The statement highlighted that the project aims to bring families back to the city, revitalise tourism and foster meaningful entrepreneurship.

It said, “San Fernando invites all citizens, schools, and visitors to explore, enjoy, and be part of this historic transformation. Together, we are making San Fernando is not just building back better it is building back together.”