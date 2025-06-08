Police to 'beef up' airport security

Acting Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

POLICE say they have experts analysing the recent robbery at the Piarco International Airport, and believe the information they are gathering will soon lead to an arrest.

Around 9.30 pm on June 6, two men, one with a gun, robbed the Pita Pit outlet at the airport and escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The robbery came less than eight weeks after Arkim “Sours” Quashie, 33, was gunned down moments after getting into a waiting car at the airport’s arrivals terminal on April 17.

The June 6 robbery triggered a flurry of activity among senior Airport Authority officials and government ministers, with Transport and Civil Aviation Minister Eli Zakour receiving updates from the Authority, while Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander went to the airport the next morning to have a look around.

Acting Commissioner of Police (CoP) Junior Benjamin told Newsday on June 8, the police are exploring all their investigative options.

“We would have had the crime scene persons visit the place and we're looking at the CCTV and all the different things to give us some further help in this matter. So we are working on all the possibilities that we have.”

Benjamin said he expects the work being done to expose some leads that he hopes would soon bear fruit.

“I'm very hopeful that with the experts that we have working on those things, that we could have something very soon that will speak to some favourable outcome in this regard.”

Speaking with Newsday on June 7, Alexander said there should never be another incident like this at the airport.

He lamented there were “not enough contingencies in place to treat with the situation that took place.”

He noted an airport's outer perimeter is usually heavily guarded but security at the Piarco airport’s outer perimeter was lacking.

“We, too, must show the world that we are at first world status with our security networks.

“There should be people on the outside perimeter of the airport whose existence would be a deterrent especially in the manner in which they respond.”

Although Benjamin assured Alexander that he will address the matter, the minister said he intends to monitor the situation at the airport daily.

Benjamin told Newsday security measures would be ramped up with tactical squads stationed in the airport and greater police visibility along the external perimeter.

“We are going to beef up security. Not just in terms of regular patrols, but we would have some foot patrols as well and more quasi-patrols where we come in, park the vehicle and walk.

“So we are going to ensure that people feel safe and see the presence of the police in the airport as well.”