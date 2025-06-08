PM: Trinidad and Tobago is proud of you Soca Warriors

Trinidad and Tobago's Tyrese Spicer (R) takes on St Kitts and Nevis Omari Sterling-James during the Concacaf World Cup qualifier at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on June 6, in Port of Spain. - Daniel Prentice

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has extended her congratulations to the Soca Warriors following their emphatic 6-2 victory over St Kitts and Nevis in a World Cup qualifier on June 6.

"It is a victory for all of TT. The entire team must be praised for their determination and hard work in ensuring our national flag is flown high and proudly.

"Dante Sealy must be specially congratulated for scoring two of these goals. Levi Garcia, Kevin Molino, Ajani Fortune, and Nathaniel James, each scoring a goal, also deserve special mention."

Persad-Bissessar also had high remarks for the Soca Warriors coach.

"Coach Dwight Yorke, a World Cup veteran and one of our nation's most acclaimed international and local footballers, deserves praise for his strategic and diligent work ensuring the Soca Warriors' impressive victory."

She wished the team the best as they face Costa Rica in another World Cup qualifier on June 10.

The Soca Warriors arrived in Costa Rica on June 7 to huge fanfare as Trinbagonians living in Costa Rica greeted the team.