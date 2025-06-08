Multi-millionaire musings

RECENTLY, I was listening to a talk in which Neville Goddard (inspirational writer, speaker, mystic – now deceased) suggested imagining receiving a cheque for $580 million. I decided to go along with his prompt. His premise is that once you imagine and feel that something is yours, your outer reality is going to start reflecting your inner belief and conviction.

“You do not manifest what you want…You manifest what you are,” he said. “Close your eyes and dwell in the feeling of 580 million dollars and zero cents ...The Universe will obey...You plant a seed and it will sprout.”

He suggested planting the seed of 580 million dollars and zero cents within, it will sprout and the harvest will come.

His logic is that all things are created twice – first in the consciousness and then in form.

“See yourself signing the contract and create the scene. Act from that place – not to get something but to express who you now are. The 580 million dollars and zero cents is in your account. Move like someone who has that and is that. Step into the 580 million dollars and zero cents version of yourself. Walk and live in it and let it impress itself upon the deepest level of your being.”

As I lay in the hammock listening to his talk, I imagined a woman signing the cheque for me, writing out the numbers $580,000,000 in black ink from a fancy fountain pen, and signing her name with a calligraphic flourish before handing the well-deserved bounty to me. I imagined the money showing up in my online bank balance and envisioned myself happily transferring millions to many loved ones and some causes (animal and children-related). I then began to think of the things that I would do with the still massive balance. Being a simple person, I did not see myself needing or wanting much, but it was a great feeling knowing that money was there should I need it for even super-costly pursuits.

Since my imagining was taking place in the hammock, it struck me that I was already acting like a multi-millionaire. After all, such wealthy people can afford to lounge around and daydream, instead of stressing themselves out chasing down dollars in the rat race.

Shortly after thinking that, the phone rang. It was someone who never calls me, calling to inform me of a simple (temporary) money-making opportunity that he wanted to pass on to me. I had just been imagining the $580 million cheque being written. It was as if life was responding to that vibration of increased financial income that I was conjuring in my mind.

“What you accept as true in imagination has immense creative power,” said Goddard.

As I hung up the phone and opened my laptop to check e-mail, I immediately saw one from a particular company, offering to cover the cost of one aspect of a recent creative endeavour. “Wow,” I thought. The $580 million cheque imaginings were having instant effect.

Later that day two foreign visitors contacted me to say that they had seen some of my paintings, loved them and would like to commission two (one each). I gladly accepted – once again marvelling at the sudden promise of increased financial flow.

The next day a friend invited me to accompany her and her husband to an Indian Arrival Day celebration. Initially not in the mood to leave home, I ended up going after persistence on their part.

While at the function, after we had viewed some performances, a woman invited me and two other women to go up on stage for a “pick a pan” competition and quiz.

Before us was a table on which sat three “pans” (ie tins with covers on them). We were asked an easy question each and, upon getting them right, were told to “pick a pan.” The first woman got s $100 note in her chosen pan, I got $200 in mine and the third woman got $150. Almost daily, situations were arising in which extra money, or the promise of, was coming to me out of the blue. While not large amounts, each example was an indication of a steady financial flow. I felt like a money magnet.

Whatever the “it” is that you are imagining for yourself, go for it. According to Goddard — “Claim it; it will respond.”