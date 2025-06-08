Moonilal to Shell: Let’s get more gas from Manatee

Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Roodal Moonilal - Faith Ayoung

ENERGY and Energy Industries Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal has called on Shell to boost gas output from the Manatee Project to help ease this country’s gas shortage, as he praised the company for progress on the project.

This includes the most recent development, the arrival of the MV Vox Amalia Hopper Dredger, which will conduct trenching operations for a component of the Manatee pipeline.

In a media release from the minister on June 7, he highlighted the history of the project, which spans several years and multiple administrations.

“In 2003 a MoU concerning the procedure for the unitisation of cross-border hydrocarbon reservoirs was successfully negotiated and executed by Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela,” the statement said.

“In 2007, a Framework Treaty on Unitisation of Hydrocarbon Reservoirs that extend across the delimitation line was signed and served as a template for the Unitisation Treaties for individual reservoirs.”

Moonilal added that in August 2010 and in February 2015, the People’s Partnership government, led by Kamla Persad-Bissessar, signed field-specific treaties for Loran-Manatee and Manakin-Cocuina cross-border fields respectively.

“These two agreements meant that there was agreement, after technical study, as to the apportionment between both countries of the Original Gas in Place (OGIP),” Moonilal said.

“This was an important step towards the development of the Manatee project. With this understanding, the Manatee field was de-unitised from the larger cross-border Loran Manatee field and development was made possible under the production sharing contract covering this field between the ministry and Shell.”

He emphasised the urgency of the project under this new administration.

“The Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries is very focused on working with Shell to ensure the safe delivery of the Manatee project and first gas by 2027,” Moonilal said.

“This is an important step to right siding the shortage of natural gas that we inherited in April 2025 and which has negatively impacted industrial output, government revenue and foreign exchange earnings.”

Hoping to revitalise Trinidad and Tobago’s energy sector, Moonilal said: “Given the gas crisis we inherited, in the coming months we will be working with Shell to see if there are opportunities to increase the volumes of gas Manatee can bring to Trinidad and Tobago's economy.”