Migrants fearful, uncertain after UNHCR's closure

Andreina Briceno Ventura-Brown director of La Casita of Arima - GREVIC ALVARADO

LAUREL V WILLIAMS and PAULA LINDO

VENEZUELAN migrants in this country are voicing deep concern and confusion after the announcement that the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) will officially close its office in Port of Spain on August 31, 2025.

Upon taking office on January 20, US President Donald Trump announced cuts to overseas aid, this has caused funding restraints prompting the UNHCR to close several offices around the world.

The announcement of the closure of the TT office was made on June 6.

The move, part of a global wave of funding cuts to humanitarian operations, has left many migrants anxious about their future in this country.

"We are worried," said one migrant who asked to remain anonymous due to fear of legal repercussions.

"We still do not know what measures will be taken against us. Some of us are considering leaving to avoid further legal issues. Many are uncertain about what will happen. I could not renew my card."

With the shutting down of the office, the organisation says support will now come from its Multi-Country Office in Panama.

A limited presence and partnerships with local organisations, such as La Casita Hispanic Cultural Centre and the Caribbean Centre for Human Rights (CCHR), will continue.

But many migrants say that is not enough.

"We want to know if the registry will be updated or deleted," another migrant told Newsday by phone.

"Remember, many have left. The immigration office should have information on how many of those registered have left legally. Some illegal immigrants have work permits. What will happen to them?"

The lack of clear national asylum legislation in TT means that many refugees and asylum seekers rely solely on UNHCR-issued documentation for protection from detention or deportation.

The migrant added," Our question is, what will happen to legal and illegal Venezuelans who aren't criminals? Would we be given the opportunity to stay here on the island? What are our chances? That's the biggest concern."

For years, the porous maritime border has been used by both desperate migrants and criminal networks.

Some migrants fear that the absence of UNHCR's local presence could further exacerbate exploitation and abuse.

People can e-mail UNHCR at ttopo@unhcr.org for further information.

‘A severe blow’

Meanwhile, stakeholders say the closure of the UNHCR office in TT will have a negative effect on the migrant and refugee population in the country.

On June 5, speaking at the post-Cabinet media briefing at the Red House, Port of Spain, Defence Minister Wayne Sturge said the government was contemplating the creation of a new migrant policy. Stakeholders said they looked forward to working with the government to ensure the policy was fit for purpose.

La Casita managing director Andreina Briceno Ventura-Brown, in a statement on June 6, said the closure of UNHCR’s office represents a severe blow to the refugee and asylum-seeker community residing in the country.

“For years, UNHCR has been a crucial pillar of support and protection for thousands of individuals fleeing humanitarian crises and persecution, representing over 42 different nationalities. Their departure leaves a significant gap in key areas such as protection, psychosocial care, and humanitarian management.”

She said La Casita was deeply concerned about the increased vulnerability of this population, which now faced even greater barriers to accessing basic rights and essential services.

“This situation underscores the urgent need for the government to take initiative and establish a national registration and protection system that is fair, accessible, and aligned with TT’s international commitments. Such a step would not only guarantee protection for those seeking refuge but also strengthen institutional response and contribute to the social cohesion and stability of the country. Refugees have much to offer society.”

Ventura-Brown said La Casita reaffirms its commitment to accompany and support the refugee and migrant population with a humane, community-based, and culturally sensitive approach, even amidst these new challenges. She called for strengthened cooperation among civil society, international organisations and the government.

Speaking to Newsday via phone on June 6, Ventura-Brown said she believed the Prime Minister was speaking to criminal elements when she suggested, “if you wish, you should begin to return to your country,” to Venezuelan immigrants in TT during the media conference.

Living Water Community Ministry for Integral Human Development co-ordinator Hulsie Bhaggan said she hoped UNHCR would make alternative arrangements with partners to continue providing services. She said the NGO assisted with food hampers, counselling and other initiatives, including making migrants and refugees aware of available services.

She welcomed the proposal of a new improved and above-board migrant registration system.

“I believe once people are coming into our borders they have to make provisions to know who is here, what kind of services they need and how we can help them. I welcome a registration process that will allow a proper scrutiny of the process and at the same time we can be clear who is in our country and who is not.”

Bhaggan said the NGO was concerned about the number of migrants who are unemployed and being exploited, as well as the fact that children are not in schools.

“When children are not in school, they become vulnerable, they are targets for criminal elements. We have to find a way as a country to ensure these children receive basic services, including education and healthcare. While they might be refugees and migrants, the point is they are human beings.”

Human rights advocate Denise Pitcher said the closure of the UNHCR office was unfortunate.

“UNHCR has been doing incredible work here in TT supporting TT’s response, providing humanitarian support and ensuing refugees and asylum seekers were able to access their fundamental rights including access to education, access to health care and legal support.”

She said the announcement of a new registration policy was welcome, but cautioned that the government should ensure that fundamental rights are protected in accordance with the 1951 Refugee Convention and its 1967 Protocol.

“It has always been the goal for the government to take over the asylum process, to register asylum seekers and refugees under the draft refugee policy. There is now a greater urgency for a policy given UNHCR’s imminent departure and that the government will prioritize a migrant and refugee policy so that refugees in TT can continue to receive the critical support and protections that they need.”

In a statement to Newsday, the UNHCR said activities will be coordinated by UNHCR’s Multi-Country Office in Panama, with two outposted personnel continuing to operate locally.

“As part of this transition, UNHCR will discontinue new registrations, documentation renewals, and refugee status determination procedures in TT as of July 25, 2025.

“Since establishing a presence in the country in 2016, UNHCR has registered over 37,900 asylum-seekers and recognised more than 3,300 people as refugees. In collaboration with the government, civil society, the refugee community, and UN partners, UNHCR has supported access to public education, safe shelter, legal assistance, healthcare, cash support, vocational training, and protection for vulnerable groups, including women and children.”

The agency said it remained committed to supporting its NGO partners in delivering essential services to asylum-seekers and refugees.

“We will continue to advocate for and assist the TT government in developing a national asylum system that aligns with international standards and ensures protection for forcibly displaced people.”