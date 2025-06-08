Jerron Jones’s musical journey

Jerron Jones intends to specialise in the saxophone. -

JERRON JONES’S passion for music has grown phenomenally since he first played the national anthem on the steelpan at the age of nine.

It’s been an immensely rewarding journey, thus far, for the gifted, Wallerfield teenager, who continues to amaze those in the music industry with his seemingly boundless talent, diligence and humility.

At just 18, Jones is already an accomplished musician and entertainer with perfect pitch (an individual’s ability to identify any musical note by name after hearing it without reference to other notes).

When he’s not playing with his band, Rama J’s or serenading guests at the Hilton Trinidad’s Sunday brunches, you sure to find him entertaining patrons at his mother’s business place, Jenny’s Ranch, Demerara Road, Arima, a go-to destination for weddings, birthday celebrations, corporate functions and other events.

Two years ago, Jones also started a bachelor’s (with a specialisation in music) at UTT. He began the programme months after writing the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate examination at Hillview College, Tunapuna.

In an interview with Sunday Newsday on June 2, Jones said he is specialising in the saxophone at the UTT, a choice that surprised some people.

He said UTT’s senior music instructor Anthony Woodroffe, whom he had met previously, advised him to enrol at the UTT.

“I met Mr Woodroffe during a saxophone masterclass at NAPA (National Academy for the Performing Arts) and seeing his saxophone playing prior, I believed that he was more than capable of taking my saxophone playing to the next level,” he said.

Jones, who is also a talented pan player and keyboardist, said his decision to specialise in the saxophone was deliberate.

“In this country, the steelpan is an integral part of our culture with a large number of upcoming musicians opting to play it. The saxophone, on the other hand, is far less common among young musicians.

“So, I chose to specialise in the saxophone as a means of standing out from the crowd, to be recognised for my ability to be flexible and rotate between the steel pan and saxophone with high proficiency rather than just being another pan man, which is not a bad thing by any means but incorporating the saxophone adds a fresh dynamic to my performances.”

But he said the steelpan holds a very special place in his heart.

“It is a symbol of the innovative nature of TT, the first instrument that I played and the one that I feel most confident playing. However, the saxophone, while it may not be my favourite instrument, is one that I cherish because it is uncommon, a sentiment that is shared by a lot of my clients.”

Jones said while he does not play the keyboard nearly as often as the steelpan and saxophone, “it is still an instrument that I value a lot due to its effectiveness in group performances.”

Before enrolling at the UTT, Jones said he was not formally trained in music but learnt songs by ear or improvised to get by.

He said he later received guidance from a few reputable names in the business.

“One of my favourite parts about playing music is acquiring new knowledge, which I would most often acquire via online sources and from word of mouth from other musicians.”

In hindsight, he said, the challenge in being a self-taught musician was a lack of direction.

would be times where I would ask myself, ‘What exactly should I be practising?’ or ‘How long should I be practising for everyday?’

“While the information was out there and readily available, there was no distinct outline or lesson plan, which meant that at times, I would have stagnated, wondering what to work on next, whereas, now, through the guidance of lecturers, I am able to better plan out practice sessions and set realistic goals.”

Now, the musician said he approaches his work with a maturity and discipline way beyond his years – one which has enabled him to command the respect of his audiences and counterparts in the industry.

said he was an introvert as a child and often played by himself. He was afraid of noises – the drill, grinder, thunder, fireworks and would sometimes stick his finger in his ear and cry.

Strangely enough, he said, he was always drawn to music and its nuances.

He recalled as a young boy critiquing the performances of the singers in the television show, America’s Got Talent.

“While everybody would say that person singing nice, I would say, ‘Nah, they are singing in the wrong key.’”

Later, at the age of ten, he did level one of the Republic Bank’s Pan Minors programme a got a distinction. Jones got the same result in level two the following year.

Despite his early achievements, Jones told Sunday Newsday his love for music developed in earnest when he was about 12.

“Before that, my relationship with music was one where I would've treated it more as a side hustle than an actual career path. In fact, when my mother saw that I had a gift for music, through the steelpan, I initially didn't really believe her. I believed that anyone could play a steelpan and learn to play a song if they took the time to sing songs out loud and find the notes on the pan.”

He recalled the first time he genuinely became interested in music was when he met Marcus Baptiste, a music teacher, pannist and event host. They met at a wedding and Baptiste told him he had a knack for music.

Jones said over the years, Baptiste has continued to support and encourage him.

He said saxophonist Rinelle Harrynarine was instrumental in his decision to play the saxophone while entertainer Timothy Noel gave him some valuable tips on the foundation of music.

Jones added his lecturers at the UTT also have broadened and refined his skills as a musician.

Asked how he gets his inspiration for his music, Jones said, “Initially, I would have selected songs that I personally liked and learned them. However, through my experience in performing, my method of preparation shifted to appeal to the preferred music of my audience.”

At present, he said, he performs songs that reflect the needs of his clients.

“If am doing weddings, I play music with themes of love, tailoring the specific song choices based on the age group of my clients for a more relatable serenading experience. When playing songs, I like to avoid straying too far from the original song to maintain the integrity of the song.”

The mild-mannered musician said he also adds his personal touch to songs “to truly make it my performance.

“I strive to strike a balance between innovation and familiarity.”

In 2022, after the covid19 pandemic, Jones formed the band Rama J’s with his two siblings, Jade and Eric, both of whom are also talented musicians. Several other players – Gary Goden, Reanna Layne and Danielle Thorne – have since joined the small outfit.

He said his mother, Jennifer Banfield, manages the group.

Jones said Banfield “has been a pillar to me, not only in terms of my musical career, but also in my everyday life.”

He added, “In my music career, she was the one who believed in me before I even believed in myself. In fact, I wouldn't be the person I am today without her care, persistence and unwavering dedication to making sure that I fulfil my aspirations.

“As my manager, she has displayed her genius business mind on several occasions, greatly assisting in the business side of the industry so that I could more easily focus on the performance itself.”

The young musician described his mother as an “exemplary individual, both as a manager and as a parent.”

Jones said Rama J’s, which has a varied repertoire, has performed at various functions over the years, including the swanky Hilton Trinidad’s Sunday brunch.

Of the event, Jones said, “I received this opportunity through my mother's tenacity and long-term thinking. After a successful trial at one of their brunches, Hilton eventually included me in their entertainment roster for Sunday brunches and other special occasions.”

Earlier this year, he also got the opportunity to arrange stateside music for both LH Pan Academy, La Horquetta, and Pan Elites Steel Orchestra, Arima.

“Arranging for both bands has been a distinct pleasure as I have the opportunity to work with talented, young pannists.”

The experience, Jones said, also gave him the opportunity to express his creativity through his interpretations of songs, especially soca and calypso.

He said one of his dreams is to compete as an arranger in the national Panorama competition and establish his own steel orchestra.

More recently, Jones also started teaching the saxophone to young people ranging in age 12 to 18 at the Birdsong Music Academy in Tunapuna.

“The experience, thus far, has been a surprisingly enjoyable one as I cope with the transition from solely performing to instilling knowledge to other aspiring musicians.”

But he said there are challenges.

“I have had to overcome a hurdle through teaching that I struggled with as a self-taught performer – curriculum. Having to plan out every course of action for classes as well as to design exercises and arrange songs to tailor to the developmental needs of the students played an integral role in my development, not only as a teacher, but also as a performer and student myself, as planning and time management are very important.”

Jones said he is willing to put in the work and sacrifice to get his doctorate in music.

“I hope to one day be a testament to the fruits of labour, discipline and perseverance and to create and perform music that will leave a lasting impact on others.

“I also aim to share my knowledge to the generation of musicians after me. Overall, my goal is to be remembered as a creator, an innovator, a performer and an instiller of knowledge.”