Island eTickets threatens to sue over Kartel concert

People attend the One Caribbean Music Festival at the Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain on May 31. Headliner Vybz Kartel dropped out hours before the concert was scheduled to start. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

THE fallout from the withdrawal of Jamaican dancehall star Adidja "Vybz Kartel" Palmer from the One Caribbean Music Festival continues as Island eTickets is threatening legal action over money it advanced to Kartel before the concert.

On June 7, Newsday received a letter dated June 5 in which Island eTickets attorney Esan Irvin Granderson wrote to Petal Jones of Jacho Entertainment Ltd, the promoter of One Caribbean Music Festival, demanding the return of US$80,000, which he said his client advanced to Kartel from ticket sales.

Granderson added that his client would keep all the money from ticket sales, US$119,455.88 ($7,571,565) and $302,690, until all chargebacks and refunds were processed. The sum amounted to an estimated $1.1 million.

He said this was to facilitate the payment of chargebacks and to fully refund all patrons who purchased tickets on the online ticketing platform. He added that, at that point, there had been over 68 chargebacks and 200 e-mails requesting refunds, and more were expected.

However, that same day, a formal letter was sent by One Caribbean Music Festival, the event organisers, to Island eTickets, demanding the company stop processing refunds for the event. Island eTickets had been refunding patrons who purchased tickets for the concert through its platform whether or not they attended.

In a previous e-mail, Island eTickets told Newsday, “We are issuing full refunds, and this is being done at our own expense as Island eTickets will still absorb the non-refundable processing fees associated with each transaction.”

In the letter to Island eTickets, which served as a formal cease and desist notice, the festival’s PRO, Katryna Browne pointed out the platform’s refund policy which said refunds were only given if an event was cancelled, saying issuing refunds went against that. The policy also said changes to the venue or performers were not grounds for refunds.

The organisers asked Island eTickets to stop all refunds immediately and to provide a report of any refunds already given, including names, amounts and reasons. The One Caribbean Music Festival team also asked the online ticketing platform to confirm in writing that no more refunds would be given without official approval from the team.

It said, “Failure to comply with this directive may result in legal action and claims for damages arising from any unauthorized or unjustified refund disbursements.”

Kartel was billed as the headliner for the May 31 concert, held at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain, but he withdrew at the last minute, citing a breach of contract. This action led to most of the other international acts, including Jamaican reggae artiste Miguel “Sizzla Kalonji” Collins, to withdraw as well.

Sizzla has since said he only received ten per cent of his payment was not paid the agreed balance when he arrived in TT. He said he and his team waited in their hotel room for further word from the promoter but received no update.

There were numerous complaints from patrons about the lack of the artists they bought tickets to see, as well as the lack of organisation of the under-attended event.

Granderson said, in accordance with the Merchant Service Agreement (MSA), his client, Island eTickets, advanced Kartel US$100,000, US$80,000 from ticket sales and US$20,000 which Jacho Entertainment sourced, on May 29.

He said when Island eTicket’s director and chief technological officer Matthew Encinas learned the many of the artistes would not appear, he called Jones and suggested the event be cancelled.

“It was patently obvious given the state of affairs it was highly likely that many patrons would not attend the event and there would be an immense number of chargeback and refund requests. Notwithstanding my client’s suggestions/advice your company elected to continue with the execution of the event in its diminished capacity.”

He said the day after the event, Island eTicket sent Jacho a letter addressing the financial repercussions and its proposal to keep the money from the ticket sales and to be reimbursed the money advanced to Kartel.

He pointed out several clauses in the MSA to support its demands. The MSA said Island eTickets reserved the right to retain a certain percentage of event proceeds and any other fees for services provided to the merchant; that the merchant agreed Island eTickets may demand back advances in its discretion based upon the level of refunds, disputed charges, chargebacks or customer complaints; and several instances in which refunds could be made at Island eTickets’ discretion.

"Should you fail to meet my client’s demand, I am instructed that they will be constrained to take further action, including but not limited to legal proceedings against your company. In that regard, my client wishes to remind you of the cumulative effect of clauses 4.8, 9.10, and 10.2 of the MSA.

"Not only will your company be liable for all damages, legal costs, and other consequential losses, but there is also a contractual provision for compound interest on any unpaid sums that you were obligated to return pursuant to the MSA."

Just hours before the letter from Island e-ticket was revealed, the board of the One Caribbean Music Festival said it will no longer be making any statements about the concert “in light of recent events.”

In a letter dated June 7, Browne said any requests for information should be directed to the organisation’s lawyer to protect all parties involved.

“All questions, inquiries, and concerns regarding recent situations involving the One Caribbean Music Festival – including but not limited to communications, damages, or issues affecting artists, patrons, and event management – are to be directed exclusively to our legal counsel, Attorney Dennis Spurling.

“We acknowledge that there may have been miscommunications during the process of assessing the situation and potential damages. To ensure accuracy, transparency, and to protect all parties involved, we strongly advise that no assumptions or unofficial statements be made.”

Since May 31, both Kartel and event's promoter, Odane Anderson of Jacho Entertainment, and their teams have made statements about the situation.

Kartel’s team said numerous efforts were made to resolve various contractual issues but the promoter was unable to fulfil the requirements of the performance agreement.

Jacho said Kartel was contracted for US$1.35 million, of which US$950,000 was paid, and the delay in transferring the full sum was because of foreign exchange restriction in TT.

Minister of Finance Davendranath Tancoo said he was “intrigued“ by the amount of forex the local promoter was able to access and acting Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin said there would be a fact-finding mission into the situation.

Jacho denied any wrongdoing in its financing the One Caribbean Music Festival and welcomed a transparent review.