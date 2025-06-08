Gunmen rob fast food outlet, Alexander vows better security — Airport insecurity

The arrival area at the Piarco International Airport where 33-year-old Arkim “Sours” Quashie was shot and killed on his arrival on April 17. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

WHILE acting Commissioner of Police (CoP) Junior Benjamin has assured Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander that security will be heightened along the outer perimeter of the Piarco International Airport, the minister says he will monitor the situation himself to ensure accountability and the continued safety of the public.

This after an armed robbery inside the airport on June 6.

Police said around 9.30 pm, two people – one armed with a gun – robbed the Pita Pit fast food outlet at the airport and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Rishi Singh said the police were following leads and investigations were ongoing.

The Airports Authority confirmed the robbery in a release on June 6.

It said the employees of the fast food outlet reported the incident.

The release said Transport and Civil Aviation Minister Eli Zakour was told of the incident and was in communication with the Authority to ensure the airport remained “safe and secure” for all users.

Newsday contacted Alexander by phone for a comment.

In a stern tone, he expressed what he expected for the airport’s safety in the future.

“That could never happen again.”

Alexander said he went to the airport on the morning of June 7 and had a look around.

“There are some things there which I don’t understand how it is unfolding because we have a lot of security agencies there.

“There really is not enough contingencies in place to treat with the situation that took place last night.”

Alexander said while the internal security of the airport is strong, the outer perimeter is lacking.

“There should be people on the outside perimeter of the airport whose existence would be a deterrent especially in the manner in which they respond.

“The CoP and I spoke today (June 7) and he has given me his assurance, which I intent to monitor daily going forward as to what is going on in the airport.”

He said the conversation with the acting CoP also led to proactive measures being implemented in Tobago.

“Our conversation also took us to place the same type of preparation to the airport in Tobago.”

The armed robbery on June 6, comes less than two months after 33-year-old Arkim “Sours” Quashie was gunned down less than an hour after he arrived in Trinidad and Tobago.

Police said Quashie was sitting in the front passenger seat of a blue Hyundai Tucson, when gunmen in a silver Nissan Tiida drove near the vehicle and shot at it several times, hitting him.

One of Quashie’s friends who was in the car at the time was also shot in both legs as the gunmen drove away.

Alexander, who was a former senior superintendent of police, said he had also spoken to Benjamin when this occurred.

He said all airports in the world are heavily guarded on its outer perimeter.

“There are heavy contingents of police or military-type people with heavy artillery weapons protecting the outer perimeter of their airports.

“We too must show the world that we are at first world status with our security networks.”

Benjamin: Suspects monitoring police patrols

On April 17, hours after Quashie was killed, Benjamin said there would be an increased police presence at the airport, so police could lockdown the facility in the event of future incidents.

After June 6 incident, the airport was not locked down, as confirmed by Airport Authority’s communication manager Zola Joseph.

“The incident never caused any interruption to normal airport operations which continued seamlessly...” Joseph said in a release.

Newsday asked Benjamin if that increase in security continued, he said yes.

“That has been going on. We had the Snr Supt of North Central meet with head of security at the airport, the Special Operation department and Special Investigation Unit and we have had regular patrols in the area.

“You would see regular police visits and checks if you go to the airport.”

After June 6 incident, Benjamin said this will now be further increased.

“Today I spoke to Colonel Griffith (airport security head Albert Griffith) and we will have a meeting this week and inform him of our plans which include having tactical units be part and parcel of being present in the airport as well.

“We will further step it up because we realise the need for a stronger presence there.”

Given this was the second serious crime to occur in or around the airport within the last two months, Newsday asked Benjamin who would be held accountable should such an incident happen again.

“I am going to ensure the officers and division commanders, they will have to account for whether or not the patrol are happening.”

He said the June 6 incident could have been due to the suspects monitoring the police’s patrol patterns.

“From my understanding this happened just after a patrol left. These suspects are monitoring the process and the movement of the police. We cannot be everywhere.

“We will be working with the Airport Authority to ensure there is constant and consistent security presence both police and airport security officers to ensure 24/7 coverage at the airport.”

Benjamin said it was safe to go to the airport.

“The presence of the police is there. One incident cannot define and should not be used as a stigma to define the hard work of the police.

“Everything is down – murders, larcenies, home invasions and larceny motor vehicles. We cannot stop crime but we can slow it down and we will have a more visible presence for people to feel more safe.”

Newsday also contacted Zakour for comment.

He sent a release the Airport Authority sent on June 7 which said further measures were implemented to reinforce the security systems at the airport.

“The Airports Authority has redeployed its existing security manpower and resources to mitigate against further threats of this nature.

“In addition, we have reached out to our partner agencies in Homeland Security and Defence to effect a more direct involvement by our security partners with a view to establishing a more long-term, permanent and sustained presence at the airport.”

The authority said the plans to increase security manpower at the country’s airports were evident through recent advertisements for Estate Constables.

It also assured the public that it will continue to ensure a safe environment.

“We will continue to work with our security partners to ensure that the airport environment remains a safe and secure location for all airport users and stakeholders.”