Day of fun with Charis Works

Teams line up in for the march past at the family and sports day held by Charis Works Christian Academy in Tacarigua on May 30. - Photos courtesy CHARIS WORKS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

PUPILS of Charis Works Christian Academy in Tacarigua enjoyed a variety of games at the school's annual sports and family day on May 30. Events included the march past, relay race, sack race, lime and spoon race, and the over and under race. With pupils cheered on by parents and teachers, a great time was had by all, despite intermittent showers.