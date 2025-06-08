Creating tomorrow’s leaders today

Tranquillity Government Primary School students took part in career week celebrations from May 26-29 in Port of Spain. -

TRANQUILLITY Government Primary School pulled out all the stops for its students during 2025 Career Week.

The event was held from May 26 to May 29, under the theme “Creating Tomorrow’s Leaders Today,” at the school.

In a news release on June 2, Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) president Shakirah Boucher said, “Our students experienced a journey that brought learning to life, igniting their imaginations and planting the seeds for future ambition.

”In a world that often moves too fast, this week was a beautiful reminder of the power of guidance, exposure and community in shaping the dreams of our youngest citizens.”

On day one, there was a display on the school compound featuring organisations such as the Prison Service, police, army, Fire Service and Air Guard.

The children also took part in educational tours that ran from May 26 - 29.

“Our children were given a front-row seat to the world of work. They saw dedication in action, witnessed discipline, compassion, and innovation, and were introduced to careers that many had never considered before. These experiences were not just field trips – they were powerful lessons in self-belief and possibility,” the release said.

Field trips included trips to the Red House, where the House of Representatives and Senate meet, Port of Spain City Hall and the Piarco Airport.

What the students had to say:

“We got to see the officers in action during a fake fire call. They put on their gear really fast and sprayed water from the big hose on the truck it looked just like a real emergency. It felt so real!” – Jamali, Standard 2

“I felt proud when I got to suggest something to the deputy mayor. It’s not every day that someone in charge asks kids what they think should be done. That showed me that even at our age, we can make a difference.” – Khadira, Standard 5

“Career Week made me feel like I can do anything when I grow up. It was the best week ever!” – Aaron, Standard 2

“Our tour guide at the Airports Authority explained that the Diplomatic Lounge is used to welcome presidents, ambassadors, and other important guests. It felt so elegant, and I learned how important it is to represent your country with pride and respect.” – Sariah, Standard 5

“The deputy mayor (of Port of Spain) told us that big decisions are made around that table, and when I sat there, I felt like I had a voice. It made me want to help solve real problems in my school and community.” – Khamani, Standard 4