CJ meets AG, ministers to discuss critical justice issues, virtual court

Chief Justice Ivor Archie. - File photo

CHIEF JUSTICE Ivor Archie, on June 6, met with Attorney General John Jeremie, Minister in the Attorney General’s Ministry Darrell Allahar, and Justice Minister Devesh Maharaj to discuss “critical justice issues,” a statement from the Judiciary said.

Also present at the meeting were senior members of the Judiciary, including Court Executive Administrator Jamie Philbert and Registrar Raymond Roberts. Permanent Secretary in the Office of the AG Indira Rampaul-Cheddie was also present at the meeting held at the Waterfront Judicial Centre, Port of Spain.

“There was agreement to pursue enhanced collaboration on the administration of justice between the Executive and the Judiciary.

“A key part of the meeting’s discussions included the concerns expressed by stakeholders and the public as they relate to the streamlining of virtual court operations,” the Judiciary said. Similar discussions are expected to be held with other ministries, the police service and the Bar to address the areas of concern.

Maharaj told Newsday on June 8, his ministry would be pushing for an early date for the meeting.

At a post-cabinet briefing on May 29, Maharaj expressed concerns about reports that police stations were being used as law courts, and the construction and refurbishment of courtrooms. He said an interim report from the Judiciary identified around 12 refurbishment and reconstruction projects that were most, if not all, behind schedule.

"So the government needs to take a look at all of that, especially in line with what the budgetary constraints may be. We will have to address it as it comes along."

