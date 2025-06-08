Chan Praimsingh’s healing crystals

Chan Praimsingh visits a gem shop in the US. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

ALL that glitters is not merely gold – sometimes, it is something far more sacred. For Chan Praimsingh, it is not just beauty, but in sentiments, energy and healing.

For more than a decade, the self-described “thirty-something-year-old” has been deeply immersed in the world of minerals, transforming a fascination with crystal structures into a deeply intentional practice.

Praimsingh, who resides in St Augustine, began this journey in 2012 with science. “My journey with crystals was sparked by a fascination with mineralogy – the unique formations and natural beauty that different minerals create,” she said.

Her first crystals, a gift from her aunt, ignited a passion that grew alongside a growing personal crisis. “About a year into this growing interest, my father was diagnosed with non-alcoholic cirrhosis of the liver disease. It was an incredibly difficult period…yet, I found myself constantly drawn to the crystals” she explained.

Her father being a pillar in her family, his illness tremendously impacted on every member – from their personal lives to their careers. At the time, Praimsingh was working on her master’s thesis in sociology and but she spent most of her hours surrounded by the crystals. “Being with them brought me peace and an overwhelming sense of gratitude, especially during a time when everything else seemed to be falling apart.”

At that time, her knowledge of crystals was still quite limited but as she began noticing the profound impact they had on her mood and energy, her curiosity deepened. With little online information available back then, Praimsingh turned to her own experimentation – wearing different bracelets and pendants on different days and paying close attention to how each one influenced her day. She also immersed herself in books, exploring the role of crystals across various religions and cultural traditions. This hands-on, exploratory journey laid the foundation for a deeply intuitive, personal and culturally rooted connection with gemstones.

Crystals became a meaningful place in Praimsingh’s life as she found further comfort in creating – designing up to 30 bracelets each night, each crafted with care and intention. “It was a therapeutic ritual that brought me peace and a sense of contentment in a way words can’t fully capture.”

In 2013, Praimsingh made her first major investment in beads, driven by a growing belief that if crystals could impact her so profoundly, others might benefit too. However, when the order arrived, most of the pieces turned out to be imitation glass and plastic. Later that year, she travelled to the US to visit an ethical supplier, personally hand-picking each strand of bead. That moment marked a turning point – she realised her niche, costly passion needed to evolve into something more sustainable: a business. Around the same time, as Venezuela’s economic crisis unfolded, a friend helped her source high-quality gems at reasonable prices from suppliers forced to close their operations.

Crystal Healing Trinidad was born, however, two years into the business, Praimsingh found herself shifting away from exclusively creating specially curated, one-of-a-kind pieces. “I just couldn’t keep up with the demand, so I began importing ready-made items while training new staff to craft pieces locally.”

Over the past decade, the popularity of crystals has surged. While some customers still seek handcrafted, unique designs, most are drawn to simpler, more generic styles or are primarily interested in the stones for their energy benefits. Today, some items are imported as finished products, while others are more cost-effective to bring in as raw materials and assemble in-house. Now supported by a full-time team, Praimsingh manages a growing online presence, a dedicated crystal section in her puja stores located in Curepe and Chaguanas, and a steady production of jewellery.

Praimsingh’s brand has since evolved into a holistic wellness line that blends healing crystals, Ayurvedic essentials and sacred literature. She specialises in meditation tools, interfaith ornaments and spiritually enriching products – each designed to support the mind, body and soul through ancient wisdom and natural remedies.

At the heart of her work is a holistic approach deeply rooted in her Indian heritage. “Growing up as a Hindu and with my Mama (grandmother), I was surrounded by her strong reverence for nature,” she recalled. “My grandmother was always attuned to the natural world – starting each morning by expressing gratitude to God, the earth, the sun, the planets, the water she drank, and anything beautiful from nature.” That early foundation shaped her adult journey with crystals, guiding her to approach it not merely as an art or hobby, but as an uplifting practice.

This worldview aligns with ancient spiritual traditions across cultures. “In Hinduism, gemstones are sacred tools – used for planetary balance, protection, energy enhancement and connection to divinity. In every culture and religion, kings and priests historically wore gems not just for wealth but to invoke divine luck and protection.”

Praimsingh emphasises the planetary science behind gemstone use in Eastern traditions.

Crystals play a key role in eastern astrology, where a person’s elemental make-up – shaped by the planetary positions at birth – affects their mood, emotions, and health. Since planetary radiation influences us, wearing specific gemstones can help balance these effects. This ancient practice, dating back to 1,200 BCE, remains relevant today.

She notes the irony that modern science accepts planetary influence on agriculture and tides, yet hesitates to acknowledge its effect on human beings. “Modern science acknowledges that the moon, sun and certain planets influence tides and rainfall – factors crucial to agriculture. Farmers still rely on the traditional Farmer’s Almanac which uses lunar phases, zodiac signs and solar cycles to guide planting. Yet, while science accepts astrology’s impact on the Earth’s ecosystems, it remains hesitant to recognise that humans – also of the Earth – may be similarly influenced” she said.

Asked if she has noticed a growing demand or renewed interest in spiritual jewellery in recent years, the entrepreneur said, “Absolutely and the internet has played a major role in driving this interest. More people from diverse backgrounds are now open to exploring crystals – not as superstition, but as tools for well-being and spiritual connection.”

She further explained that while some still view crystal use as unscientific or rooted in paganism, many are guided by personal experience. “Spirituality is deeply personal, and individuals are doing their own research and drawing their own experiential conclusions.” Praimsingh noted that gemstones transcend religions. “Muslims, Catholics, Christians, Baptists – all have common favourite crystals that link to their faiths, scripts and religious cultures,” she said, relating that the Prophet Muhammad wore an Aqeeq (agate) ring, believed to offer protection. In the Bible, precious stones appear in Revelation and the High Priest’s breastplate, symbolising wisdom and divine favour. Proverbs even compares wisdom to rubies – interestingly, one of ruby’s energetic properties.

Today, Praimsingh makes discreet pieces for a wide range of professionals from different religious backgrounds – including doctors, lawyers and scientists. “I am always recommending crystals for persons in these fields. They too believe that they must have their personal energy fields protected. Then, what does this say? It means that people are aware that energies around us are influencing our aura (personal energy).”

So for what can certain crystals be used? She notes that clear quartz is a favourite, often worn or placed at entryways for protection. Found in the Northern Range and north coast sands, it’s believed to support clarity and dispel negativity. “That’s part of why we feel so refreshed after a hike or beach day,” she explained, adding that crystals share the same elemental make-up as natural features like mountains and waterfalls.

Tiger’s eye, known for protection and luck, is another top seller. “In Middle Eastern and South American cultures, stones with a natural ‘eye’ are used to ward off the evil eye,” she pointed out. Amethyst is also popular for easing anxiety and insomnia. Interestingly, some customers are drawn to crystals they’ve seen in dreams. “They come in, describe it, and then suddenly find it on the shelf. ‘This is it!’ they say. Some stones are loved widely, while others are deeply personal.”

Praimsingh noted a common misconception: “Many people think that crystals are a supernatural thing or that we crystal users see them as a God. We just believe that it is energy medicine provided by the earth – the same way in which we have medicinal fruits and plants that aid in our physical well-being, crystals aid in improving our energy field. I think that this is the same concept that all of my customers believe in.”

As for how long it takes to create a piece of jewellery, she explained that a simple, wire-wrapped finger ring can take around ten minutes while a generic bracelet made with the same bead throughout takes around five minutes to string and tie. A custom-made necklace or bracelet, however, can take between ten-45 minutes depending on the length, design and intention Praimsingh is putting into it.

Despite her success, she remains humble and discreet. “I’ve never – until today – openly stated that I am the woman behind these crystals,” she admitted. “I believe that people who come to purchase my products resonate and align with my energy.” Her dedication to learning about gemstones continues to grow, leading her to attend international gemstone fairs regularly.

Questioned on the future, Praimsingh noted that she is less concerned with expansion than with ethics. “Honestly, I don’t think much about the future of the business – I’m focused on managing the busy present and creating as inspiration comes. I’m content with where things are.”

What she hopes for, though, is more transparency in how gems are sourced and stronger sustainability and safety standards. “As demand for crystals grows, so does concern about unethical mining. If we use these stones for improving our lives, those who extract them should also benefit from fairer conditions,” she stressed.

So what is Praimsingh’s favourite piece? A set of prayer beads made from rose quartz, labradorite and agate. “I’ve meditated with it, travelled with it, even slept with it under my pillow. Now it rests by my altar” she said. “I can’t explain why, but I feel deeply connected to it – and that’s just how crystals work.”