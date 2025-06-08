6 held in Southern Division

- File photo

SOUTHERN Division police have arrested six people in a traffic exercise between the night of June 6 and the morning of June 7.

The exercise was carried out by officers of the division’s Road Enforcement Task Force and officers of the Princes Town Police Station between 8 pm on June 6, and 2 am on June 7.

A police statement on June 7 said apart from arresting the six, the officers issued three fixed penalty notices for various traffic offences.

Among those detained were a 57-year-old farmer from St Julien Road, Princes Town, and a 48-year-old truck driver from Whiteland for failing to provide a breath sample.

A woman was among three held for drunk driving. They are a 37-year-old self-employed man from Indian Walk, a 37-year-old self-employed woman from Williamsville, and a 57-year-old plumber from Whiteland.

Snr Supt Simon, Supt Singh, ASP Ramsaran, Insp Maharaj, Sgts Nandlal and Bassarath co-ordianted the exercise, which W/Cpl Beetan led.