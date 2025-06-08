5 primary, 10 secondary schools in Dance Festival finals

A Vishnu Boys Hindu College student participates in the 11-15 male solo performer category. - Photos courtesy Rayhaan Joseph

Young dancers from across TT are set to take the stage at the Grand Finale of SPARK – The Schools Festival of Dance, bringing with them the kind of raw talent, creativity, and commitment that audiences don’t often get to see at this level.

Organised by the National Dance Association of TT (NDA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Secondary Schools Dance Educators Association of TT (SSDEATT), SPARK is a reimagining of the former Secondary Schools Dance Festival, which was first introduced in 2009. This year, for the first time, primary school dancers are officially part of the Festival, expanding the reach and potential of the platform to discover and nurture emerging talent from earlier stages of development.

In a news release on June 3, the NDA said, “On June 12, the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) becomes a national stage where dance students will showcase months of preparation, originality, and cultural storytelling.”

This year’s SPARK finalists represent a wide spectrum of ages, styles, and interpretations, with choreography developed under the guidance of dance educators in both primary and secondary schools. Their pieces reflect technical growth and thoughtful engagement with themes aligned with the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) curriculum for Dance and Theatre Arts.

The grand finale, the NDA said, is suitable for families, educators, artists, and anyone eager to see the next generation of dancers make their mark, the release said.

The lead-up to the grand finale included two qualifying rounds, held on March 3 and 4 at SAPA, where secondary schools competed live and primary school participants submitted recorded performances.

The entrants were judged by a panel of respected adjudicators: Emelda Lynch-Griffith (Head Judge), Sonja Dumas, Dr Satnarine Balkaransingh, Aaron Charles, Jason Le Maitre, and Derreck Cassanova. Ten secondary schools and five primary schools have advanced to the final round.

Marisa Benain, founder of Plié for the Arts in Jamaica, will serve as special guest judge for the final round. Two dancers will be eligible for selection to travel to Jamaica for a workshop and attend the gala performance of the final stop of the AMALGAMATION Tour with Alvin Ailey II on August 30.

Benain’s involvement is part of an ongoing collaboration with the NDA to strengthen dance education and performance opportunities across the region.

Benain will return in August with her company to lead an interactive seminar and workshop with Alvin Ailey II dancers on August 25, followed by two public performances on August 26.

The grand finale will also include guest performances and an official prize-giving ceremony, with awards presented to top-performing schools and individual dancers.

The event runs from 9 am to 3 pm and is open to the public. Tickets are available for purchase on Island E-tickets and cost $40 for students in uniform, $60 for tertiary-level students out of uniform, and $100 for teachers and adults. They can also be purchased at the SAPA box office on the day of the event.

SPARK is an initiative of the NDA, a registered NGO committed to advancing dance education and performance development across the country. The association invites support from individuals or organisations who believe in the power of the arts to shape young lives. Contributions help ensure that this national platform continues to evolve and serve the youth of TT.

To learn more about the festival, visit ndatt.org/spark. General information about the association is available at ndatt.org.

To contribute to the continued growth of the festival and support the work of the association, donations may be made to:

National Dance Association of Trinidad & Tobago First Citizens Bank – Maraval Road branch, chequing account: 35000291270