5 of 139 cases of police-involved killings closed

Crime scene investigators process the scene where six people were killed in a police-involved-shooting at Razak Trace, Freeport, on August 14, 2024. - File photo

OF THE 139 people killed by police in 105 separate incidents over the past two years and five months, only five cases have been closed by the Police Complaints Authority (PCA).

This year, there have been 29 police-involved shootings which have resulted in the death of 37 people.

Even more concerning than the rise in police-involved killings is the revelation by the PCA’s director, David West, that the organisation has never received a single piece of body camera footage from the police.

Newsday spoke to acting Commissioner of Police (CoP) Junior Benjamin who said there were a total of 927 body cameras available.

Of these, 737 were older models, which Benjamin said has given rise to several issues.

“The life of those cameras are very short and the clips for them are broken. It doesn’t make sense replacing them because we aren’t getting the use we want from them.”

Benjamin said there were 190 newer body cameras available.

“The new ones last around eight hours or more. Officers can have these on for an entire day.”

Asked if more body cameras were being sought and when they could be made available, Benjamin said the police have applied for 3,000 body cameras, however difficulties have also emerged.

“Up to last week we spoke with the minister. It has gained their attention and we are awaiting a response.”

Newsday asked Benjamin why it was not mandatory or in law that body cameras should be worn by front-line police officers (specialised units, task forces), he said, “We have several police stations per division, when it boils down you might have one body camera per station.

“We also need about 20 in training so officers can use them competently. There are some in the stations for when police are on patrol. The body camera numbers are minute.”

Benjamin said there were 32 or more branches in the police service, but it was impossible to make the body camera usage mandatory.

“We cannot enforce a law when we do not have the tools for the police to use.”

Analysis of police killings - The PCA

Over the last two and a half years, the Northern Division (North/Central/Eastern) of the police has had the highest number of fatal shootings, accounting for 49 deaths.

In second was the Central Division with 31 fatalities, while the Southern and South-Western Divisions have collectively accounted for 26 people.

All other divisions reported fatalities in the single digits: Tobago (five), Eastern (eight), Port of Spain (seven), and the Western Division (six). The data also showed seven people being killed by police in incidents where the location was either unrecorded or not disclosed.

The PCA, an independent body established to investigate criminal offences involving police officers, police corruption, serious misconduct, and related matters has not closed any cases involving police-related killings in either 2024 or 2025.

The organisation’s investigative process involves several stages, including the initial complaint, a thorough investigation, and subsequent review by the legal department. This final step by the PCA’s legal team ensures that the investigative team has not overlooked any crucial details and allows for recommendations on the appropriate course of action.

Of the 29 police incidents that led to fatalities this year (up to June 1), 23 were still being investigated, five were still at the complaint level, while one was sent to the PCA’s legal team.

Of the 37 police incidents that led to fatalities in 2024, 35 were still in the investigative process and two were in the hands of the legal team.

Of the 39 police incident that led to fatalities in 2023, 30 were at the investigative stage, four were sent to the legal team and five were closed.

In those five, no further action was taken against the police in a January 5, 2023, double fatal police-involved shooting in Mt D’Or and a February 18, 2023, fatal shooting.

Three others cases closed by the PCA resulted in advice being given to the CoP.

In the PCA’s annual report, the advice issued varies depending on the nature of the incidents – ranging from reminders about codes of conduct and professional behaviour to adherence to standing orders within the police service.

Use of force policy

In a release on May 28 last year, former commissioner of police (CoP) Erla Harewood-Christopher said while police are given wide discretionary powers, their actions are governed by established laws and policies.

She noted the Police Service Act 2006, the Criminal Law Act, Section 4(1), and the Constitution.

“The Criminal Law Act, Section 4(1), speaks of ‘the use of force as is reasonable in the circumstances in the prevention of a crime, or in effecting or assisting in the arrest of offenders or of persons unlawfully at large.’

“We are (also) guided by a Use of Force Policy which states ‘a police officer must seek to protect the safety and security of himself/ and others in the performance of his official duty.’”

She said while the police executive understands that an officer’s decision to use force is sometimes made under “difficult, unpredictable and unique circumstances”, when such force is used, it must be “necessary, legal and appropriate.”

The police’s Use of Force Policy is guided by the Use of Force Continuum which guides police on the levels of force that can be used in response to resistance.

The continuum goes in order from; mere presence, communication, escort technique, mechanical control, chemical irritants (tear gas, pepper spray), impact weapon (baton, tasers, guns) and then deadly force.