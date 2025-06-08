13 arrested in Southern and Central divisions

- File photo

POLICE across several divisions have seized illegal items and arrested multiple suspects in a series of anti-crime operations on June 6 and June 7.

In Tobago, officers from the Inter-Agency Task Force, Guard and Emergency Branch, and the Canine Unit conducted a roving anti-crime exercise between 9.45 am and 3.45 pm on June 6.

After receiving a tip-off, officers went to a house on Miller Street, Buccoo Village. With permission from the homeowner, the officers, assisted by canine Blade, searched the premises. The dog led them to an area near three water tanks, where they found a camouflage bag containing a Glock pistol and a magazine with 11 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Officers also found two brown packages containing over 1,000 grammes of cannabis behind the tanks. Investigations are ongoing, led by PC Subero and PC Paponette. The exercise was led by ACP Hazel and ACP Subero, along with several senior officers.

In the Southern Division, officers arrested six people during a traffic enforcement operation between Thursday night and early Friday morning.

The operation, carried out between 8 pm and 2 am, involved officers from the Road Enforcement Task Force and Princes Town Police Station. Among those arrested were a 57-year-old farmer and a 48-year-old truck driver, both for failing to provide a breath sample; three people, including a woman, were held for drunk driving, and a 57-year-old plumber and two 37-year-old self-employed individuals were also detained.

Three fixed penalty notices were issued for other traffic violations. The operation was led by W/Cpl Beetan and coordinated by senior officers, including Snr Supt Simon and Supt Singh.

In the Southern and Central Divisions, 13 people were arrested during separate exercises in the Southern and Central Divisions on June 6.

In the Southern Division, officers arrested four men in Area East, including a 29-year-old man for wearing camouflage, two men for cannabis possession, a 22-year-old man for cocaine possession, obscene language, and resisting arrest.

In Area West, seven others were held, including a man for cocaine possession, having a device, and resisting arrest; a woman for cannabis possession, resisting arrest, and escaping custody; a man for cocaine possession; two men for wearing camouflage and a 20-year-old for possession of a weapon.

In the Central Division, two men from Freeport were arrested after being found with 180 grammes of cannabis each during an operation targeting known drug blocks.