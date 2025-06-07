TTSEC host investor education forum in Tobago

TTSEC CEO Kester Guy -

Aiming at improving financial literacy among Tobagonians, the TT Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC) partnered with the Financial Literacy Secretariat (FLS), Division of Finance, Trade and the Economy and other stakeholders to host an investor education forum.

Under the theme, empowering communities through financial literacy and investor education, the forum featured presentations from the Financial Services Ombudsman, Securities Dealers Association of TT and the TTSEC on the protections provided to investors under the Securities Act Chapter 83:02 on May 28.

This was held at the Victor E Bruce Financial Complex, Scarborough.

A media release from TTSEC said the event was well attended by a diverse group of participants including members of the Tobago House of Assembly and law enforcement. It was also live-streamed on social media.

The TTSEC investor education team also held a special session for members of the Tobago Regional Chapter of the Credit Union League on May 29.

TTSEC CEO Kester Guy said the organisation’s main goal was to ensure a fair, transparent, and resilient securities market where investments and investors' rights are protected.

He said investor protection does not only come from regulation but also education.

He also announced upcoming initiatives in collaboration with the Division of Finance Trade and the Economy, targeting youth, women and the elderly.

FLS deputy programme co-ordinator Keshon Morton said the aim of the forum was to make investing accessible and understandable by removing fear, jargon and myths.

TTSEC’s director of external affairs and communication Ellen Lewis noted that since its 2005 launch, the programme has developed significantly now offering practical, accessible resources, including gamification tools and tiered online courses.