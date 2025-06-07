TRHA defends new ambulances

One of the Traveller Force ambulances introduced by the Tobago Regional Health Authority. -

KINNESHA GEORGE-HARRY

Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) CEO Dr Delmon Baker has pointed to “teething challenges” in the new ambulances.

Addressing a media conference at the Roxborough Hospital on June 6, Baker was questioned about a reported routine patient transfer from Scarborough General Hospital to Roxborough for a CT scan, in which one of the newly acquired ambulances reportedly had a power failure and was unable to ascend the hill leading to John Dial.

This was reportedly the second time one of the newly acquired ambulances had a power failure during a regular transfer to Roxborough. It was also reported that the ambulance attendants had to rely on the old ambulances and another vehicle currently leased to complete the patient transfer.

But Baker was unfazed.

“Only one new vehicle there was a challenge carrying a patient for a CT scan had an issue with power. Because its new, those vehicles require some sensing and there is a brain box. There is a mixing of both fuel and the additives to ensure that we match our sulphur content in the environment, and this is what is happening during the orientation phase to make sure we get up to the efficiency that we require in this space.

"All of these, these are teething challenges that the TRHA is going to be managing.”

TRHA chairman Chrislyn Moore added to the discourse admitting to the teething problems.

“Do we have teething problems? Yes, but one of the problems we don’t have is ambulances not working.

"There are teething problems and the supplier is working with us to resolve those issues, and we are confident that they will be resolved and if they cannot be resolved we are confident that our legal recourse is sound.”

She said the warranty on the new ambulances, which in the first instance was for a period of three years, had been extended.

Further questioned on the brand, she said there was no change from ISUZU to Force Traveller.

“When the tenders went out – it didn’t work, it failed assessment. It went back out with specs but in the initial stages, one of the vehicles they were looking at was ISUZU based on the companies we were courting.

"The word ISUZU stayed on the tender document. When we eventually got somebody to meet our 41 criteria and we issued the tender document, the word ISUZU stayed on the tender document by mistake, but there was never an intention to have that company sell us an ISUZU. So, it was an unfortunate oversight.”

On June 3, THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris called for the resignation of THA Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith Brebnor amid concerns over the procurement of the new ambulances.

Mere minutes after the TRHA's June 6 media conference, Morris posted a social media video of himself dropping off a file to the Anti-Corruption and Investigative Bureau calling for an investigation into the procurement of the ambulances.

“No amount of bullying, no amount of scare-mongering will deter me from unearthing the truth in this matter.”

Morris said he met with officers and was given the assurance that the matter would be thoroughly investigated.

“As a Tobagonian, I think we all can be happy that at least a full and thorough independent lawful investigation will be conducted into the procurement of these ambulances.”