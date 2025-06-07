Say ok to ochro

- Wendy Rahamut

Neat heaps of ochro all in a row at the market, I buy them but I don’t always cook them, they stay hidden in my veggie bin in my fridge neglected and forgotten, when I do discover them they are sadly discoloured and then they make their way to the trash.

It took me reading one health article eschewing the benefits of ochro to send me promptly to my veggie bin to fish out the last lot, thankfully they were still green and crisp.

Growing up, other than steamed with olive oil as an accompaniment to fish my mother made fried ochro for us with sada roti, the ochro was sweet and slightly crisp and boy did it go well with freshly made sada.

No doubt about it, we consume a large quantity of ochro as a nation. It’s the main ingredient in many of our traditional dishes: coo coo, callaloo, rice, soups, fried ochro with sada. It’s delicious, economical and healthy too.

Head down south to Louisiana USA where ochro is king. That cuisine utilises it in their gumbos, smothered, fried in cornmeal to mention a few.

They are known by different names as well, ladies fingers in the American south,

bhindi in India, in Trinidad we refer to them as ochre and the more general name ochro.

According to the Cleveland Clinic ochro contains beneficial antioxidants, fibre, vitamins and minerals. Its disease-fighting nutrients promote heart health, blood sugar management and better digestion. Ochro also boosts bone health due to its calcium and vitamin K content, improves gut health and is high in vitamin C and fibre. Sounds like a super food to me.

Recently the internet has been awash with stories touting the benefits of ochro water and influencers consuming copious amounts online.

According to reports it boosts your gut health considerably, aids in digestion and may help to control your blood sugar levels. You simply soak the ochro in water overnight and drink the water the next morning.

There are many different types of ochro, some are light green in colour, some brighter green and almost finger sized, some are longer, some are purple, and some even tend to be less slimy too.

Whatever type you buy, ensure freshness by gently bending the tip, it should snap off quite easily. Incorporate ochro into your diet, it’s easy to cook, its versatile, nutritious and you can even eat them raw, pre-washed of course.

Cornmeal crusted ochro

16 ochro

½ cup all-purpose flour

⅔ cup cornmeal

½ tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp salt

1 egg, beaten

coconut oil to fry

Wash ochro and pat dry.

Place flour in a plate.

Combine cornmeal, cayenne and salt in another plate.

Dredge ochro in flour, then dip into egg and dredge in cornmeal.

Fry in hot oil until golden and tender.

Drain on paper towels and serve.

Makes 16

Curried ochro with masala seed mix

1 lb ochro

2 tbs coconut oil

4 cloves garlic, sliced

1 tsp masala seed mix

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 tbs grated ginger

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp geera

2 tomatoes chopped

½ cup coconut milk

Salt to taste

Wash and slice ochro diagonally in to 2 inch pieces.

Heat oil in sauté pan, add garlic and cook until brown, add masala seed mix and fry for a few seconds until aromatic.

Add onion and ginger and cook until tender, stir in turmeric and geera.

Add tomatoes, stir and add ochro.

Stir and fry until ochro turns bright green.

Add coconut milk, and gently simmer for 10 minutes until tender but not mushy.

Serve with rice or roti.

Creole smothered ochro

1 tbs coconut oil

½ cup chopped onion

½ cup chopped peppers

½ cup chopped celery

1½ cup chopped ochro

1 14 oz tin corn niblets, drained

1 8 oz tin whole tomatoes, crushed, with juice

1 tbs fresh thyme

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp cayenne pepper or 1 hot pepper, seeded and chopped

salt to taste

Heat oil in a sauté pan, add onions, celery, peppers, cook for about 4 minutes until fragrant and tender.

Add ochro, corn and tomatoes, stir to combine, add thyme, paprika and cayenne, season with salt and pepper, cook for about 30 minutes until vegetables are tender.

Serves 4 to 6

Trini style ochro rice with coconut

2 oz salted cod

2 tbs coconut oil

1 large onion, chopped

4 cloves garlic, chopped

1 hot pepper, seeded and chopped

2 pimento peppers, seeded and chopped

12 ochro, sliced

2 tomatoes, chopped

2 cups parboiled rice

3 cups chicken or vegetable stock

1 cup coconut milk

Salt to taste

Soak salt cod in cool water for about 30 minutes, drain and shred into bits.

In a large sauté pan heat oil, add onion, garlic and peppers sauté until fragrant.

Add salted cod bits, stir then add ochro and cook for about 5 minutes.

Add tomatoes and stir well.

Add rice and turn to coat rice grains with oil and flavourings.

Add stock, coconut milk and stir to combine.

Bring to a boil, then cover.

Cook for about 35 to40 minutes until rice grains are tender.

Taste and adjust seasonings.

Serves 6 to 8

Coo coo

3 cups yellow cornmeal

2 cups coconut milk

1 cup chicken broth or water

½ lb fresh ochro, finely chopped

4 pimento peppers seeded and chopped

2 cloves garlic minced

salt and freshly ground black pepper

Boil water or broth in a large Dutch oven add ochro, peppers, garlic and salt and pepper.

Simmer for 15 minutes until ochroes are tender.

Add the coconut milk and return to a boil.

Pour in the cornmeal whisking vigorously to prevent lumping, stir well and cook until the mixture becomes stiff and smooth and moves away from the sides of the pot.

Generously butter a bowl, add coo coo to bowl and shake it around to form a ball. Let set.

Slice and serve.

If you cannot roll it into a ball in your bowl then simply pour it into a shallow glass serving dish and cut into squares before serving.

