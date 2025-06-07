Problem may be bad design

-

THE EDITOR: TT awoke Sunday morning to learn about the deaths of four people, including a little girl, in an accident on the Solomon Hochoy Highway near Claxton Bay. A fifth person is hospitalised, with her “condition unknown.”

Over the past three decades we would have observed a significant increase in serious accidents and road fatalities – and an increasing number of drivers on the roads. The Hochoy Highway sees more than its fair share of these accidents. Along this highway, however, there are two specific areas which stand out as “accident-prone.” They are Claxton Bay and Gasparillo.

For several years, as someone living in the east and working in the south, I found myself caught in several traffic jams which follow from these accidents. Many involved the loss of life. The two areas mentioned were the most likely spots where such accidents have occurred; and for all intents, will continue to occur, unless addressed.

Along this 51.2 km highway I would guesstimate that over 75 per cent of the accidents take place in these two areas. That should have generated serious concern from the Works and Transport Ministry. That it has not suggests that none of the engineers at the ministry understands highway designs.

The loss of several lives, in any one incident or accident, tends to capture the nation’s attention. It becomes a discussion piece for a couple days until replaced by some other incident or accident, equally horrific.

Sadly, we have grown used to such stories. We usually just blame the drivers and move on. In cases where the drivers survive, they usually blame a “bad drive” from another driver. And while many throw their hands in the air with the “what we go do, boy?” attitude, I tend to delve deeper into the “why?"

Over the years, one of the recurring explanations offered is that of seeing a “ghost” of a young woman who was buried at the top of a hill in the Claxton Bay vicinity. The story also adds that she crosses the highway, usually wearing a white dress. That such narrative could make sense to a significant percentage of our population, in 2025, is tremendous cause for concern. Some people even argue that loss of life was all part of “God’s plan.” Many of these people mean well.

That short stretch heading south, from around the bend at the top of the decline, to the bend at the bottom of the incline, and to the flyover, has been responsible for more lives lost than one would care to admit. Factor in the decline, the crosswinds coming from the direction of the dump, the bend, windows up with ACs pumping, and sometimes loud music and alcohol, and what you have is a recipe for death.

Then at Gasparillo we see several bends, an exit ramp, a bridge, and entrance ramp, the narrowing of the surface road over the overpass, and another bend. And if those weren’t enough factors to establish poor design, a little further we see a “taxi stop” under the flyover. And as taxis seek to merge, we see a recently added highway exit.

When a significant number of accidents happen in a particular area, if common sense does not dictate, then science should, that they be looked at objectively and scientifically to ascertain a causal relationship. Scientifically those two short sections along the 51.2 km highway cannot be responsible for “bad drives" or bad drivers by themselves. Similarly, when we eliminate the ghost/jumbie/obeah/jadoo component we would realise that many of the drivers who crashed would have driven safely for long distances.

Perhaps the problem is not with the drivers, but with a highway designed for vehicles of an earlier era, and needs to be redesigned.

RUDY CHATO PAUL, SR

D'Abadie