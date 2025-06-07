Positive Customs move being distorted

-

THE EDITOR: As a concerned citizen, I find it troubling how recent news coverage has approached the enforcement of scanner mandates by Customs and Excise.

Instead of acknowledging the importance of this initiative, some reports have taken a sensational angle – framing Customs as overly harsh and focusing on business disruptions, without exploring the real issues at hand.

Why aren’t we asking the hard questions? Why aren’t reporters investigating why some transit shed operators chose not to comply with a mandate that has been communicated for years? Why aren’t we hearing from those who did invest in scanners – who took the responsible path – and what motivated them to do so?

It seems the media would rather stir public outrage than dig deeper into the facts. Customs has long been blamed for lapses in oversight, especially as it relates to illegal goods entering the country. Now that they are finally enforcing standards to improve accountability and national security, they are again being painted as the problem.

We should be applauding steps toward better regulation. This is not about red tape – this is about reducing crime, protecting our borders, and holding all players in the import chain accountable, not just Customs.

It’s disappointing that this positive move is being distorted into a public grievance story. Real journalism should expose non-compliance and ask why, after years of notice, some operators failed to meet mandated security standards. It should not be used to push narratives that undermine necessary enforcement in a country already grappling with serious crime issues. We deserve better reporting – reporting that informs, not inflames.

WILFRED ESPINET

Port of Spain