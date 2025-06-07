NPTA backs government's stance on school violence

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander, centre, and Education Minister Dr Michael Dowlath speak with staff at South East Port of Spain Secondary School on June 6. PHOTO COURTESY MINISTRY OF EDUCATION -

President of the National Parent Teacher Association (NPTA), Walter Stewart, has expressed full support for Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar's strong stance against school violence, endorsing her zero-tolerance approach to indiscipline.

In a WhatsApp message on June 6, Stewart said, “Tough times deserve tough measures." He added the NPTA is deeply concerned about the rising incidence of violence and indiscipline in schools, highlighting the frequency, intensity, and blatant disregard for the safety of others seen in recent student altercations.

“The Prime Minister’s recent hard-line stance on school violence is therefore welcome and fully endorsed by the NPTA,” he said.

His statement follows remarks made by Persad-Bissessar during a post-cabinet media briefing on June 5, where she confirmed reports of a violent incident involving a form-five student at South East Port of Spain Secondary School.

The Persad-Bissessar warned that students who engaged in physical assaults at school would face expulsion, possible criminal charges, and mandatory enrolment in the Military-Led Academic Training (Milat) programme.

Her comments were in response to a viral video that surfaced online, showing the brutal beating of the student. The attack, which reportedly occurred in the school’s bathroom, left the victim with serious injuries, including a fractured nose, a broken tooth, blood clots in the eyes, and other physical harm.

The footage shows three female students cornering and attacking the victim while others looked on and recorded the incident without intervening.

Stewart described the Prime Minister’s action as “taking the bull by the horns and letting students know that the tail can no longer wag the dog.”

He reiterated the NPTA’s zero-tolerance policy toward deviant behaviour and stressed the need for students to understand there are real consequences for their actions.

However, Stewart urged the government to ensure suspended or expelled students were not simply discarded but instead placed in alternative institutions or involved in restorative programmes to help them return to the right path.

He also noted the significance of holding accountable those students who recorded, cheered on, or encouraged violent behaviour.

“By such actions, they are complicit in promoting a culture of deviance and violence.”

NPTA: Parents not always to blame

While supporting tough disciplinary measures, Stewart cautioned against making parents legally responsible for the actions of their children, noting deviant behaviour was not always the result of parental failure. He cited peer pressure, social media, and broader societal influences as significant factors affecting children's emotional well-being.

“We have to keep up the pressure, be consistent, and not relent in reinforcing expectations, maintaining proper standards, and ensuring our schools are safe havens for students and teachers,” he added.

On June 5, Newsday also spoke with Education Minister Dr Michael Dowlath and president of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers' Association (TTUTA), Martin Lum Kin, both of whom strongly condemned the incident.

In a WhatsApp statement, Minister Dowlath said a formal report had been submitted by the school’s principal through the appropriate supervisory channels. He said the ministry had activated its student support services to provide psychological and emotional support to all affected.

Lum Kin, in a voice note, expressed his deep concern over the violent nature of the attack.

“We are not aware of the circumstances that led to this incident,” he said, “but TTUTA strongly condemns all forms of violence.”

He called for both short- and long-term solutions and urged the ministry to work with intergovernmental agencies, faith-based groups, and NGOs to address what he described as a growing crisis.

Lum Kin also stressed the importance of properly resourcing schools, especially those in high-risk or “hot spot” areas, to create a safe and secure environment for teaching and learning.

“We must ensure that our students are given the best possible chance for success,” Lum Kin concluded.

Contacted after the Prime Minister's statements later that day, Lum Kin said he believed the government seemed to want to try to address violence and indiscipline in schools, but added there were legal and psychological issues to be fleshed out.

He added, "Preventative measures should also be looked at in these instances where you can address students' behaviour before they reach this level of violence and indiscipline."

Lum Kin also promised to support government initiatives that curbed violence and indiscipline while protecting teachers.

Education, Security ministers visit South East Secondary

Around 6.35 pm, on June 6, the Ministry of Education issued a statement detailing its visit to the school, accompanied by photos of Dowlath and Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander.

It said both ministries had joined forces to tackle the escalating issue of student indiscipline in schools, a matter it said had become a significant national concern.

It added, in accordance with a directive from the Prime Minister, both ministers met with the school’s principal and staff to listen to their concerns, assess the current environment, and explore practical solutions to restore order.

The visit included a tour of the school’s facilities and operational areas to gain a deeper understanding of the challenges on the ground. It said teachers were encouraged to provide feedback to help shape a sustainable path forward.

“The Education Ministry is currently undertaking a comprehensive and urgent review of the National School Code of Conduct and the National School Discipline Matrix, in direct response to the rising levels of student indiscipline.”

It describes the review as not routine, saying it is a critical reassessment aimed at introducing more stringent, relevant, and enforceable measures to strengthen existing policies.

It said the current disciplinary frameworks must evolve to effectively address modern infractions, including serious breaches of conduct and violence in schools.

“As such, greater clarity, consistency, and consequences will be embedded into the revised disciplinary structure to ensure it is firm, fair, and fit for purpose. The goal is to establish a disciplinary system that not only deters misconduct but also promotes accountability and respect throughout all educational institutions.”

It concluded saying, "The responsibility of fostering discipline and positive behaviour begins at home. The ministry urges parents to work in partnership with schools and authorities to reinforce core values, respect, and accountability both at home and in the community. A united approach among educators, parents, and the wider society is vital to creating a safe and supportive educational environment for both students and teachers.”