Murders in Laventille, Petit Valley on June 7

The Port of Spain General Hospital. - File photo

TWO MEN died from gun violence in separate incidents on June 7.

In the first incident, 34-year-old Jamol Francis of Trou Macaque Road, Laventille, was shot near his home.

Police said around 9.35 pm on June 6 the division's task force was on patrol when they received a report of the shooting.

When they arrived they found Francis lying in a pool of blood. They took him to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. However, he died early on June 7.

PC Cuffie is continuing investigations.

Another man was shot and killed early on June 7.

Eyewitnesses said Michael Johnson was returning to his Petit Valley home after dropping off relatives when he was ambushed.

He died at the scene. Police were still at the scene and continuing investigations.

The murder toll stands at 169 compared to 246 on June 7 last year.

There have been nine murder in June compared to 15 last year.