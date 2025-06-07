Multiple cars, parts stolen in areas from Woodbrook to San Juan

Police are investigating a series of car thefts and break-ins that occurred across several areas in north Trinidad between June 4 and 5.

In the early hours of June 5, a 34-year-old man reported his white Honda Vezel, valued at $250,000, was stolen from Rosalino Street, Woodbrook.

The victim said he parked the car around 1.30 am and returned shortly after, only to be confronted by three masked men dressed in black and white. One of the assailants brandished a firearm and announced a robbery, telling the victim, “Doh wild up.” The suspects then got into the car and drove off in the direction of Ariapita Avenue.

Also on June 5, a 61-year-old man from San Juan reported his white Nissan Wingroad stolen. He said he securely parked and locked the car outside his residence around 9 pm, on June 4.

On waking at 5.50 am on June 5, he discovered his car missing. The car did not have a GPS tracker or alarm system and is valued at $33,000.

In Santa Cruz, a 38-year-old resident reported theft of vehicle parts from his silver Toyota Corolla Fielder wagon.

The victim said he parked his car in front of his home around 7 pm on June 4. Around 5 am on June 5, he found the rear right window shattered and a hybrid battery, valued at $44,000, stolen from beneath the backseat.

In a separate incident, a 39-year-old self-employed car wash operator from Maloney reported a theft from his business premises, Paul Proper Service Car Clinic in Barataria.

According to the victim, he secured the business on May 17 around 6 pm, and left for vacation in the US on May 18.

On June 5, around 8 am, he was told by an employee the premises had been broken into. On returning to the location with police, the victim discovered the lock to the front gate broken and a white Nissan Versa, valued at $40,000, also stolen.

Additionally, parts were stolen from two other non-functional vehicles on the premises: a white and silver Toyota Aqua and a blue Toyota Aqua.

Stolen parts included bonnets, headlights, fenders, hybrid batteries, bumpers, doors, braking systems, and dashboard consoles, among other components. The total value of the stolen parts is yet to be determined.

Stolen from inside the storeroom were three power washers costing $22,500, two buffing machines, one steam extractor and assorted mechanical tools.

Acting on information they received, officers went to the St Joseph Police Station, where the the stolen white Nissan Versa was found. It was taken there after it was found on June 4, around 9 pm, on Irving Street, Petit Bourg, by officers of the Major Crime Unit, North Central Division.

Investigations are ongoing in all cases.