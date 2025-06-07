Mohit: NIB backlog reduced to 175

Minister of the People, Social Development and Family Services Vandana Mohit. - File photo by Grevic Alvarado

People, Social Development and Family Services Minister Vandana Mohit says the 2,292 NIB queries outstanding on May 28 have been reduced to 175, following a co-ordinated cross-agency effort to aggressively address the backlog in the processing of the senior citizens pension and other key social-welfare grants.

She made the statement during a post-Cabinet media briefing on June 5 at the Red House in Port of Spain.

“As a direct result of this effort, the NIB TT has drastically reduced the number of outstanding information requests from a total of 6,461, inclusive of 2,300 senior citizens pension queries, to just 175 across all benefit categories, as of June 4, 2025.

“This achievement is not one that is coincidental, but it is the result of deliberate action and effective governance by your government of TT.”

Mohit said following last week’s post-Cabinet meeting on May 29, there was an intensive effort by the NIB to clear the backlog.

“NIB would have brought out staff over the weekend and worked through the weekend to ensure that by June 2 at 2 pm, the Ministry of the People had a report and this was the report we received.”

She said a meeting was led on June 4 at the ministry’s headquarters on St Vincent Street, bringing together Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander, members of the National Insurance Board (NIB), members of the immigration office, permanent secretaries, particularly of the Finance Ministry, and technical and administrative personnel of the People, Social Development and Family Services Ministry.

Mohit said the next step was to deal with the 1,438 outstanding immigration queries.