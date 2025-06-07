Make Eid al-Adhapublic holiday

Men cut meat from cows slaughtered for sacrifice on the first day of Eid al-Adha, Friday in Istanbul. AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: Eid al-Adha, which means Feast of Sacrifice in English, is the second and actually the larger of the two main holidays celebrated in Islam (the other being of course Eid al-Fitr). It honours the willingness of Abraham (Ibrahim) to sacrifice one of his sons, Ishmael (Ismail) or Isaac (Ishaq), as an act of obedience to God.

In commemoration animals are ritually sacrificed. Part of their meat is consumed by the family that offers the animal, while the rest is distributed to the poor and needy. Eid prayers are observed. Sweets and gifts are given, and extended family members and friends typically visit.

It also commemorates the annual pilgrimage to Mecca (Hajj), the holiest city for Muslims, at which approximately 100 TT nationals and over 500 from the Caribbean join millions from elsewhere around the world every year.

In support of our fellow TT citizens, it is only fitting to publicly recognise this sacred day as a national holiday. May peace be upon you, brothers and sisters.

ISHMAEL TAROUBA

via e-mail