Imbert slams PM's claims about Caribbean Airlines

Former finance minister Colm Imbert -

FORMER finance minister Colm Imbert has rubbished Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s claim that State-owned Caribbean Airlines (CAL) “lied” about its profitability under the Dr Keith Rowley-led PNM administration.

“When the UNC is in power, the media publishes any unsubstantiated nonsense they say,” he said in a post on his Facebook page on June 7.

“Case in point is Kamla’s false allegation that CAL 'lied' about its profitability under the PNM.”

Imbert said CAL, in reporting on its financial status, always referred to its operating profit “which they should know excludes debt service.”

At the post-cabinet media briefing on June 5, Persad-Bissessar said CAL was experiencing a lot of financial problems.

She also claimed CAL had taken a $260 million loan that had been rolling over year after year.

Persad-Bissessar said Cabinet had to agree to roll over the loan again.

“Not a cent has been paid back on this loan. CAL is in the red, but every time they speak, they’re talking about the gains they’re making, how much profit they’re making, none of that is true. These boards have to go,” she said.

“How many years they did not file financial accounts? They don’t even know now what is the true financial account? You’ve failed to file audited statements."

Persad-Bissessar also claimed CAL had sent the government about 20 pages of "things" and that the airline said, “You must pay this now or CAL will go into blacklist, the airline will collapse, it will fall.

She added, “One of the items, remembering off the top of my head, was uniforms, and there were many others like that. So it was 'jumbieing' the government: 'If you do not pay this money,' and it’s zillions we’re talking about, 'the airline will collapse.'”

She said the government had to go through the documents to see which ones were “absolutely essential.”