Griffith: Little chance of armed conflict in Trinidad and Tobago waters

Gary Griffith. - File photo

FORMER national security minister Gary Griffith says Venezuela's military capabilities eliminates the possibility of that country's forces entering Trinidad and Tobago's waters and any conflict with local security forces.

Griffith made this comment in relation to a statement made Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar on Venezuela's claims of terrorists using TT to enter its territory and the Venezuelan government's response her statement.

In a WhatsApp comment on June 6, Griffith said despite his former military background as a soldier, one has to know their limitations. Griffith was a former TT Regiment captain.

"What I am stating is not anything that is secret. Even with the OPV's (offshore patrol vessels). People will speak about the importance of the OPVs now."

In 2010, the then UNC led-People's Partnership coalition government scrapped an arrangement by its PNM predecessor to acquire three OPVs from BAE Systems of the UK for the Coast Guard.

Griffith said those OPVs did not have the weapon system to deal with accurate fire (at a potential target).

Those vessels were subsequently acquired by the Brazilian Navy, he continued, and their weapon systems were improved.

He said if government had acquired those OPVs without properly functioning weapons systems, "15 years later,we would have OPV's which are as efficient as pelting a big stone in confrontation with other vessels."

Venezuela's naval capabilities far exceed any maritime security assets which TT has.

Griffith said, 'They have frigates, destroyers and they have OPVs and their OPVs have effective weapons fire up to six kilometres."

He added, "Our Coast Guard with their 20 millimetre guns (on its vessels) have effective weapon fire up to three kilometres."

Against this background, Griffith said, "The perception of some degree of confrontation between TT and Venezuela in our waters is virtually non-existent.".

Venezuela, he continued, "could actually stay from the Venezuelan mainland and they could probably take out Staubles Bay (the Coast Guard's main base in Chaguaramas) and every single Coast Guard vessel."

"It is admirable that the Prime Minister is standing firm to ensure that our country will not be bullied in any way that is perceived."

He added, "That is exactly what this is – perception."

Before serving as national security minister in the former UNC-led People's Partnership coalition government from September 6, 2013 - February 2, 2015. he was national security adviser to Persad-Bissessar.

He said during the PP's tenure, there were situations where Venezuela's Guardia Nacional entered TT's waters "abducting our fishermen, seizing their catch, seizing their lines, seizing their vessels."

The resolution of those matters, Griffith continued, involved proper dialogue and not flexing of muscles.

"That dialogue ensured there was a bilateral agreement between both countries where Venezuela accepted that the Guardian Nacional was actually going over into our area of responsibility...into our waters and they gave the assurance that it would stop."

He said, "That what the benefit of dialogue rather than confrontation (is) because there is a domino effect. A push turns into a shove...into a cuff...into a shot...into shots."

Griffith repeated TT-Venezuela dialogue in 2010-2015 ended situations where local fishermen were troubled by the Guardia Nacional for a few years.

He claimed the former PNM government allowed this agreement to lapse.

"This I think is an excellent opportunity to reignite that agreement with dialogue, The dialogue can very well give clarification as to what the Venezuelan authorities actually meant when they spoke about pursuing individuals who may be involved in criminal activity, entering Venezuela."

At a post-cabinet news conference at the Red House on June 5, Persad-Bissessar said government has no evidence to substantiate this claim by the Venezuelan government. She also warned that any illegal incursion by any unidentified vessel into TT waters will be met with deadly force by local security forces.

On June 6, the Venezuelan government described Persad-Bissessar's comments as "irate and unjustified."

The Venezuelan government advised TT authorities to use established diplomatic channels between both countries to resolve any legitimate complaints they have.

Venezuela's naval assets

First established in May 1810 as a coastal defence force, the Venezuelan Navy has evolved into a three-tiered military organisation which comprises a navy, aviation wing and a coast guard.

Some of its assets include:

-Lupo-class light frigates armed with surface-to-air/air-to-air missiles and torpedoes.

-Guaiquerí and Guaicamacuto OPVs with 76 mm guns, facilities to launch assault helicopters and troops.

-Point class patrol boats with 20 mm cannons, 81 mm mortars and 50 caliber machine guns.

-Bell 212 assault helicopter.

-Mil Mi-17 assault helicopter