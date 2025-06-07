Former CEPEP CEO: Nothing untoward about contract renewals

Former rural development and local government minister Faris Al-Rawi speaks with then CEPEP chairman Joel Edwards and CEO Keith Eddy at a company health safety security and environment exhibition held at its Factory Road, Ste Madeleine head office in April, 2024. FILE PHOTO -

Former CEPEP chairman Joel Edwards said there was nothing untoward about the signing of contracts prior to the elections. He said review and renewal of contracts began in February of 2025, before elections were announced.

On June 5 at the post-Cabinet media briefing at the Red House, Port of Spain, Public Utilities Minister Barry Padarath alleged 350 CEPEP contracts were signed mere days before the April 28 general election. Padarath said contractors were taking home $40,000-$50,000 monthly.

Edwards, who resigned as CEPEP chairman on May 5, spoke to Newsday on June 6. He said the process of contract review and renewal began a few months ago.

“We have always been concerned about continuity. About three months ago, in February or March, we started to look at the contracts and some contracts were coming to an end and we made the decision to renew those contracts. Some contracts were up for renewal and some were close to renewal. Contract renewal dates are staggered.”

Edwards said the company was aware of the dates by which the contracts needed to be renewed, as they were constantly being renewed.

“We do performance appraisals of the contractors and that is the basis on which we renew the contracts. The ones who are doing well, they get renewed, and the ones who are not performing so well, we give them a chance to get themselves together, and if they don’t, we don’t renew. There were a few that were not renewed.”

Asked why the company did not wait until after the election to renew these contractor contracts, he said the elections had nothing to do with the renewal process.

“At the start of the process in February/March, nobody knew the elections were close. Certainly no-one knew the elections would be held in April. August was the date a lot of people were thinking. So it was part of the process, it had nothing to do with the election at all, that was just coincidental that that happened.”

Edwards said there were many inaccuracies in the statements made by Padarath.

“We don’t have 350 contractors. At no time in the recent past five, six years have we had 350 contractors. We had 335 contractors at the time of my demitting office, and prior to that, there were 329. There was also some talk of contractors getting $40-$50,000. That is absolutely not true either. The most a contractor might get would be $20,000 a month.

“The contractor gets that, each of the employees gets their pay and the contractor gets that $20,000 a month for supervising and co-ordinating and all the other things they do. The workers’ (total) money would come up to more than $40,000 a month, so I’m not sure what he’s conflating with what or mixing up, but no contractor is getting $40,000 or $50,000 a month. None.”

He declined to comment on some of Padarath’s other statements, saying he “did not want to get involved in the politics...

“I know Minister Padarath was responding to former minister Al-Rawi, so it was really a kind of political play, and I don’t play in that field.”

Meanwhile, PNM PRO Faris Al-Rawi said the statements made by the Prime Minister and Padarath are “dangerous, salacious, sensational, deliberately misleading and often simply inaccurate.”

In a statement on June 6, Al-Rawi said the government had apparently confirmed its seeming intention to “fire the near 11,000 workers at CEPEP as well as the over 4,000 workers at Forestry National Reafforestation and Watershed Rehabilitation Program (NRWRP) programme – if one is to find meaning to the cumulative statements made by Minister Padarath as to ‘taking in front’ and the ‘curtailing’ of alleged ‘feeding at the trough’ which causes ‘a lot of pain.’”

Al-Rawi said that was in addition to statements made by Rural Development and Local Government Minister Khadijah Ameen about the review of the near 140 people employed in the ministry’s Change Management Programme and the rescission of approval for positions at WASA.

“The cumulative effect of the government’s statements thus far is that, in just over a month of UNC governance, thousands of persons, the vast majority of whom earn as little as $120 a day, are plagued by the debilitating fear of job loss and outright destitution – in a public unveiling of the ugly truth hidden behind the campaign slogan that ‘when UNC wins, everyone wins.’

“For now, the population is reminded that ministers do not engage in hirings of employees, contractors and workers at CEPEP and NRWRP which are managed and run under limited liability wholly owned state enterprises.”

He said the Companies Act Ch. 81:01, the State Enterprises Manual and the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act, 2015 (as amended) and its regulations guidelines and handbooks should be consulted for truthful and accurate guidance.

“Incendiary statements laced with threats, castigations, innuendos with selective and partial reference to ‘fact’ must not be tolerated when it comes to the livelihoods of our most vulnerable.”

Al-Rawi said the Opposition would be addressing the statements in future media conferences and over the weekend.