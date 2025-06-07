Eid-ul-Adha reflects the spirit of obedience, lesson of sacrifice

FILE: Daud Ali, left, and his partner wrestle with a goat for sacrifice on the compound of the TML mosque in St Joseph in 2021. .On the day of Eid-ul-Adha, Muslims will usually participate in the act of sacrificing an animal (goat, sheep or cow) and spend the day parcelling the meat and sharing with the poor and needy, family and friends. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Muslims across much of the world will observe Eid-ul-Adha, the second and spiritually profound of the two major Islamic festivals on June 7.

Known as the “Festival of Sacrifice,” Eid-ul-Adha is rooted in a powerful narrative of faith, submission and divine mercy – a commemoration of the life and trials of the Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) peace be upon him.

Amir Mohammed, secretary and head of education at the Islamic Da’wah Movement, is an active public speaker in the community, teacher and trainer in Islamic education, youth leadership and character building.

Mohammed explained that all the Islamic months begin with the sighting of the new moon. Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated on the tenth day of the Islamic Month of Dhul Hijjah (12th month). “For the majority of Muslims in Trinidad and Tobago, this will coincide with June 7."

Mohammed said that Eid-ul-Adha like Eid-ul-Fitr, "is a day of celebration for Muslims, as it also follows a special and holy time on the Islamic calendar (which is the first ten days of the month of Dhul Hijjah).” These days, he further pointed out, are known in Islamic tradition to be the best days on which good deeds are done. “So Muslims strive during these days to maximise the opportunity and fast, perform extra prayer, do charity, etc.”

But what is the story behind Eid-ul-Adha, and why is Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) so central to its observance?

Posed with this question, Mohammed said, “In Islam, he is considered one of the five greatest prophets to have been sent to mankind throughout time to remind mankind of their duty to the creator. Throughout his life and throughout the tests he faced, he demonstrated the central, most fundamental message of Islam – obedience to the one true God, Allah. This was the message of Prophet Ibrahim (peace be upon him) and this is the message of Islam.”

The spiritual heart of Eid-ul-Adha is rooted in one of the most profound and powerful stories in the Qur’an – the unwavering faith of Prophet Ibrahim, who was willing to sacrifice his beloved son Ismail (peace be upon them both) in obedience to God’s command.

“After longing for a son for many years, he was commanded by God to sacrifice his son,” explained Mohammed. “The main lesson we learn from him, and which we reflect upon most of all for Eid-ul-Adha, is his willingness to give up what he loved to show obedience to Allah.”

As the Qur’an recounts: “And when he (Ismail) was old enough to walk with him (Ibrahim), he said: 'O my son! I have seen in a vision that I offer thee in sacrifice: Now see what is thy view!”

He said: 'O my father! Do that which you are commanded, Insha'Allah (if Allah wills), you shall find me of the patient ones.’ Qur’an, Ch 37 Verse 102

“Neither he nor Ismail hesitated to accept this command and show obedience in following it” related Mohammed. However, before the act could be carried out, God intervened, revealing that it was a test of faith and replacing Ismail with a ram to be sacrificed instead.

“This spirit of obedience and the lesson of sacrifice is what Muslims commemorate on Eid-ul-Adha,” said Mohammed. “To do this, Muslims are commanded to give up some of their wealth to purchase an animal (or share in the cost of one) and perform a sacrifice.”

The meat from the animal is then shared among the poor and needy. Mohammed noted that this is a symbolic act to commemorate the lesson of sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (pbuh). “The blood and meat are not the important aspect, but our willingness to give from what we own,” he said.

According to Mohammed, “Eid-ul-Adha calls on us to ask ourselves the very difficult question: ‘What am I willing to give up in my life in order to show obedience to my Lord?’”

On the day of Eid-ul-Adha, Muslims will attend a special Eid prayer at their mosque. After this, they will usually participate in the act of sacrificing an animal (goat, sheep or cow) and spend the day parcelling the meat and sharing with the poor and needy, family and friends.

One of the five pillars upon which Islam is built (

zakaah or charity) makes it compulsory for all Muslims who have a (pre-defined) minimal amount of savings to share with the poor and needy.

“Throughout the Qur’an and through the words of the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh), the rewards for being charitable and caring for others are well documented. Therefore, the act of sharing from the sacrifice of Eid-ul-Adha is consistent with this core aspect of the Islamic faith.” said Mohammed.

He further noted that this was the practise of the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) and through this act, the poor and needy can afford to celebrate the day of Eid without feeling deprived of joy or left out from the blessings of the occasion.

Eid-ul-Adha is also intrinsically linked to the Hajj pilgrimage (to the Ka’bah in Makkah (Mecca), Saudi Arabia) – one of the five pillars of Islam. For Hajj each year, millions of Muslims travel to Mecca and join each other in performing acts of worship and spirituality over a period of five days. “During Hajj, all Muslims (male) wear two simple pieces of cloth (females wear clothing of their choice) to carry out these acts of worship, thereby stripping away the definitions of race, ethnicity, social or financial class. It is a beautiful reminder that in the eyes of Allah, we are all equal and we are all judged equally in our obedience to him,” said Mohammed.

“The commemoration of Eid-ul-Adha is a part of the rituals of Hajj, as many of the rituals performed in Hajj are commemorations of the actions of our Prophet Ibrahim (pbuh).”

Though many Muslims are unable to attend Hajj, the first ten days of Dhul Hijjah remain a sacred period of spiritual reflection and good deeds. “We use the period of the year to reflect on the lessons of the life of Prophet Ibrahim (pbuh), to perform extra acts of worship and good deeds, avoid sins and think about how we can better ourselves in the sight of Allah. We also hope that our friends and family who are performing Hajj will return with a nice gift for us.”

Asked to share a message for Eid-ul-Adha, Mohammed said, “The message is very simple – for each of us to look into ourselves and our lives and identify that aspect which may be holding us back from being a better Muslim or better human being. We must use the opportunity of the Eid-ul-Adha and let the spirit of sacrifice motivate us into action to be obedient to Allah and try to better ourselves a little each day.”

To learn more or request educational materials about Islam, you can contact the Islamic Da’wah Movement at 387-4933 or e-mail at idmtt@hotmail.com.