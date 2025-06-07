Deaf Toco student set to get interpreter

Abby Lincoln, 15, and her mother Abigale at the entrance to the Toco Secondary School in January. FILE PHOTO/ANGELO MARCELLE -

In a positive development, deaf Toco Secondary School student Abby Lincoln once again has hope of resuming her education.

Her mother, Abigale Lincoln, told Newsday she was contacted by the manager of the Special Education Unit of the Education Ministry on June 5 and told that the interpreter previously assigned to her daughter was set to be interviewed and reinstated to her position next week.

This came just two days after Education Minister Michael Dowlath told Newsday he would follow up on the matter.

Lincoln praised the swift work of the ministry and expressed joy at the prospect of her daughter being able to continue her education.

The resolution comes at an ideal time as Abby is set to sit end-of-term exams to move up into form 2 on June 27.